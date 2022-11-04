‘Idol’ Star Lauren Alaina is Ready to Get Married

After kissing a few frogs along the way, “American Idol” alum Lauren Alaina is eager to get married, especially after grabbing the bride’s tossed bouquet at the recent wedding of her friend and fellow country star HARDY. Alaina, who’s been dating a mystery man for over two years, has made it clear in recent interviews that she is ready for him to put a ring on it.

Lauren Alaina Chases Down Bride’s Bouquet at HARDY Wedding

In a hilarious video she posted on social media after attending HARDY’s wedding to Caleigh Ryan on October 29, 2022, Alaina can be seen eagerly waiting with a group of other single women at the reception, hoping to catch Ryan’s tossed bouquet. As tradition goes, the woman who catches the bouquet will supposedly be the next person to get married.

When Ryan tossed her bouquet with a little too much force, sending it sailing over the group, Alaina ran through the crowd to chase after it, and then scurried across the dance floor in celebration as someone in the background exclaimed, “She got it!” Alaina then ran up to the camera, showed off the bouquet, and happily said, “Yes!”

In the caption of her post, Alaina, who loves a good pun, wrote, “Had the best time celebrating Mr. And Mrs. Hardy last night. Everything went better than bouquet if you ask me. @hardy told me I was next before I even caught it. @cayleighryan”

Lauren Alaina Keeps Dropping Hints About Her Boyfriend & Her Hopes for a Wedding

Alaina’s bouquet grab is just the latest indication that the “American Idol” alum, who was runner-up to Scotty McCreery in 2011, is eager to get engaged to her beau of over two years, a mystery man she’s said is a “normal” businessman she’s kept away from the limelight.

According to CMT, when she was inducted into the Grand Old Opry on February 12, Alaina said through tears, “Since I was a little girl, I dreamed of this moment. Most little girls dreamed of their weddings. I dreamed of this. Hopefully, now I can have a wedding, too, and we’ll be set.”

A week later, during an appearance on Audacy’s Rob + Holly Show, Alaina revealed she’d been in a relationship for a year and a half with a man her dear friend and fellow country star Jon Pardi approves of. Pardi, she said, flat-out disapproved of a past boyfriend Alaina introduced him to at a bar and she now says his assessment was right — so she trusts his judgment.

“I made Jon meet him and he likes him,” she said of her current beau, who she described as tall and handsome.

“I’ve just never posted about him or anything because he’s just mine,” she continued. “He’s just a regular guy. He’s a business guy, goes to work every day in a suit. He’s a normal guy, he’s from Georgia, I’m from Georgia and Jon Pardi likes him!”

In March, Alaina brought up wedding bells again during a group Q&A with Dolly Parton on The Kelleigh Bannen Show. After thanking Parton for recording a video that played during her Grand Old Opry induction ceremony, she said being part of the Opry was a highlight of her life.

“That’s my favorite accomplishment,” Alaina said. “I don’t know how I’ll ever top it, my wedding day included — God willing I get married someday!”

On October 21, Alaina revealed her boyfriend’s name is Cameron during an Instagram video she and the PGA posted of her joking around with pro golfer John Daly.

“My boyfriend Cameron says hello, you’re his favorite,” she said.