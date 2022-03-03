WATCH: ‘Idol’ Judges Can’t Get Enough of This ‘Tremendous’ Singer

ABC’s “American Idol” returned for season 20 on Sunday, February 27, 2022, and the second episode of auditions is set to air on Sunday, March 6. The first round of the competition sees judges travel around the country looking for the next big thing. Leah Marlene is one of the contestants who surprised the judges with her “tremendous” voice.

Marlene is a 20-year-old singer-songwriter who lives in Normal, Illinois, though she is originally from Canada, per Idol Chatteryd. She has also released music previously, including an EP and a number of singles.

Before auditioning for “American Idol,” The singer funded her own music for the year via a Kickstarter campaign that raised $10,000.

“I’ve been studying songwriting at Belmont University in Nashville,” Marlene writes in the Kickstarter description. “And let me say, my life has been turned upside down and ’round again, in the best and worst ways. I’m eternally grateful for the experience and all the invaluable lessons I’ve learned about myself, but it is time for me to move on to the next chapter.”

She says she moved home with her family in order to focus on music. She actually plans to release an album on March 3, 2021.

Then, Marlene auditioned for “American Idol.”

For her audition, Marlene sang “Steal My Girl” by One Direction, playing the song on her guitar while she sang along.

The judges were obviously into the audition from the very start.

“Well hit me in the head with a hockey stick!” Katy Perry said, referencing Marlene’s previous time as a hockey player. She told the judges before she started singing that she had to quit because she’d been hit in the head too many times.

Luke Bryan added, “Well, knock my teeth out!” before saying that he thought Perry was “all bubbly” and “giggly” following the audition.

“You’ve got a tremendous voice,” Perry tells the singer in the video. “Gosh, I want to hear another one. Do you write songs?”

Marlene said she did, and Perry encouraged her to share part of one of her own songs.

The Judges Were More Impressed With Her Original Song

It was clear from the video that the judges loved Marlene’s voice on her original song more than they did on the One Direction song she’d prepared for her audition.

“She reminds me of Catie Turner,” Perry said. Turner was a contestant during season 16 of “American Idol.” She’s been working in the music industry and releasing music regularly since her time on the show. “She’s so fun, you’re so fun. You’re super quirky, you’re super weird. And that’s what we are as well.”

Richie added, “You carry your weirdness so well.” Then, he complimented her on adding that they often have to pull personality out of contestants during their time on the show.

“You’re just entertainment in a human little life form over there,” Luke Bryan said.

Ultimately, Marlene received three “Yes” votes and moved on to Hollywood Week.

“American Idol” airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC. Later in the season, the show will air on both Sunday and Monday nights.

