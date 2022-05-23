‘Idol’ Viewers Outraged, Say Show Is ‘Rigged’ Following Elimination

Some fans of “American Idol” are upset after the season 20 top two contestants were revealed during the finale on May 22, 2022.

During the episode, the top three contestants – Leah Marlene, Noah Thompson, and Huntergirl, competed for the title of this season’s “American Idol” in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie and a live audience.

They each performed one song as a tribute to Bruce Springsteen, another with one a superstar, and then their single from earlier in the season.

After the first two rounds, Leah Marlene was sent home, meaning Noah Thompson and Huntergirl went on to perform for the win.

Fans Call ‘American Idol’ Rigged

After Leah was sent home, fans took to the live discussion thread on Reddit to say the show was rigged.

“This sh** is so rigged lol,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Yup this show is rigged.”

Multiple fans wrote iterations of “f*** this show.”

Others thought that the odds were against Leah from the beginning, as both Noah and Huntergirl are country singers. That genre tends to do better with the “American Idol” demographic.

“I have been calling this show American Country Idol including right here in this subreddit some time back and no one should be shocked,” one person wrote. “Also said Huntergirl would win back when there was seven left. We’ll see what happens.”

Some said they weren’t going to watch “American Idol” anymore.

“Why even watch Idol anymore if country lovers will just come out in droves for mediocre copycats?” one person wrote in the replies.

Others said they didn’t know who they would vote for instead.

“Now that my girl Leah is gone i don’t even know who to vote for..probably won’t even vote lol,” one reply reads.

Some fans, on the other hand, shared that there is a silver lining to Leah’s elimination.

“Leah and Fritz [Hager] get to make an awesome record with no strict contractual constraints, calm down y’all she’s gonna be okay,” one reply reads.

Another reads, “I was Team Leah. But I’m okay – the label would’ve been too restrictive for her.”

When Will ‘American Idol’ Return?

“American Idol” has been officially renewed by ABC for the upcoming season of the show. It was announced in a batch of renewals that included five unscripted shows.

“American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” and “Shark Tank” were all announced to be returning, according to an ABC press release.

In the press release, the network applauded “American Idol” for keeping the ratings strong. The show is ABC’s number one show currently, and it is up 15 percent over the previous season in the 18-49 demographic after 35 days of multiplatform viewing, the network stated.

Auditions for the next season of “American Idol” have been announced, meaning that the show will be returning to finding contestants in the next few months. There are multiple rounds of auditions before the judges ever get involved in the show, which will likely air in the beginning of 2023, meaning that it will be filming starting in November or December.

The three judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan are all expected to return for the upcoming season, as is long-time host Ryan Seacrest.

