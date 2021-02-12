Watch: 17-Year-Old Alex Miller’s Leaked American Idol Audition Video

Early Release: Luke Bryan Wants Alex Miller To Play The Grand Ole Opry – American Idol 2021Alex Miller has the kind of twang you could sit and listen to for hours. Luckily, all it took was one original song and the judges knew they wanted to send him to Hollywood Week! But will Luke Bryan help send him to the Grand Ole Opry?! See more of American Idol 2021 on our… 2021-02-11T16:30:02Z

A leaked video of a 17-year-old American Idol contestant is gaining traction online.

Alex Miller hails from Lancaster, a small town in Kentucky. During his audition for the judges, the charming teen performs an original song, titled, “I’m Over You, So Get Over Me.”

He Works Part-time on His Grandfather’s Cattle Farm

In a voiceover that shows Miller working on his grandfather’s cattle farm, he says, “Music means everything to me. Whenever [sic] I was young my parents divorced and it was a way for me to cope with that and release a lot of that energy.”

The judges were so impressed with Miller and his song that they not only offered to make a call to get him to perform on the Grand Ole Opry but Luke Bryan performed a duet of “Big City” with the Kentucky native.

Little do the judges know, Miller has already earned some accolades over the course of his career. He’s performed at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Mount Vernon, Kentucky.

On Instagram, Miller goes by “Alex Kentucky Kowboy Miller.” Each week, according to Distractify, he performs a “showcase series” where he belts out a slew of hits, from George Strait’s “Unwound” to some original work.

A number of fans have already weighed in on Miller’s teaser video for Idol, with some viewers complimenting Miller’s taste and voice. One person recently wrote, “He’s got the old country sound I like it.”

Another added, “I love him. He has got a genuineness about him.”

Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter on ‘American Idol’

Claudia Conway On American Idol VideoPLEASE TWEET #JUSTICEFORCLAUDIACONWAY ON FEB 14 2021-02-09T16:54:00Z

Miller isn’t the only performance that’s been teased on the upcoming season of American Idol.

Claudia Conway, the 16-year-old daughter of Kellyanne Conway, will also perform in the hopes of getting a golden ticket to Hollywood.

During her audition, per People, Claudia shares, “Most of my life, my feelings had been suppressed, so then I got social media and was like, ‘Well, yeah. Now my voice is being heard.'”

She continues, “My mother is Kellyanne Conway. She worked for Donald Trump. And my dad is George Conway. He worked against Donald Trump. It’s a lot, but I agree to disagree with my mom and my dad.”

She wraps up by stating, “The Internet can be a very, very dark place. But when life is all going downhill, I have my music. Now, I want to get out of the controversy, get out of the drama, and let people know that I am a singer and this is what I want to do.”

Unlike some other reality shows over the past year, this season of American Idol will feature contestants who are “live and in-person”, in the words of TV Insider.

For Lionel Richie, this is the only way it would work. “There is nothing like live and in living color. It’s really, really critical to be able to be in the room with a singer and feel the star power,” he said.

Be sure to tune in to the premiere of American Idol on Sunday, February 14, at 8pm ET/PT.

