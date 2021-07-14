‘American Idol’ Winner Announces New Folk Album

Lee DeWyze was crowned the winner of the 2010 season of “American Idol.” At the time, the show was still airing on Fox and was partnered with RCA Records for their finalists.

Now, according to Newsweek, “American Idol” partners with Hollywood Records, though DeWyze is not signed there either. DeWyze, according to The Hollywood Reporter, signed with Vanguard Records in 2013.

“I’ve never felt better than being in a place I am right now and we plan on releasing an album, a single very early this year,” DeWyze said at the time, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I feel blessed and honored to be on a label like Vanguard.”

DeWyze’s New Album is Called “Ghost Stories”

According to the Instagram post announcing his new album and showing off the cover art, his album is called “Ghost Stories.”

DeWyze announced the “Ghost Stories” tour in May 2021.

Here’s when and where the artist will be on tour:

August 14: Salt Lake City, Utah

August 15: Denver, Colorado

August 17: Des Moines, Iowa

August 19: Chilicothe, Illinois

August 20: Evanston, Illinois

August 24: Minneapolis, Minnesota

August 25: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

August 27: Ann Arbor, Michigan

August 28: Lake Orion, Michigan

August 31: Cleveland, Ohio

September 1: Columbus, Ohio

September 2: Akron, Ohio

September 4: Worcester, Massachusetts

September 5: Pawling, New York

September 7: Buffalo, New York

September 8: Cambridge, Massachusetts

September 9: South Egremont, Massachusetts

September 11: Amagansett, New York

September 12: New York, New York

September 16: Vienna, Virginia

September 17: Asheville, North Carolina

September 18: Atlanta, Georgia

September 19: University City, Missouri

September 22: Austin, Texas

September 23: The Woodlands, Texas

September 25: Dallas, Texas

September 27: Pheonix, Arizona

Tickets and location information is available online here.

DeWyze Collaborated With Rita Wilson in 2019

Rita Wilson is a huge fan of Lee DeWyze, and the star commented on the announcement with excitement, writing “Yes!!!!”

Wilson is the wife of Tom Hanks and made quite a few headlines during the global coronavirus pandemic. She collaborated with DeWyze back in 2019.

“Had an amazing time writing with truly one of the best around!” DeWyze wrote on Instagram at the time. “@ritawilson Can’t wait to get back at it! Be sure to check out her latest album ‘Halfway to Home’!!”

It was DeWyze’s plan to work together, according to an interview with CMT.

“Apparently, Lee’s wife Jonna [Walsh] had heard my Halfway to Home and she suggested that he reach out to me to write together,” Wilson told the outlet. “She thought that Lee and I would find common ground, and she was right.”

She told the outlet that the two got together in Los Angeles and started writing together.

“And I wanted to explore writing about the women who are real women,” she said at the time. “The ones we all know. The ones who are out there raising children or working behind the scenes, and I wanted to honor them somehow. My mom, my sister, and all of the women who don’t have songs written about them.”

She said she pitched that idea to DeWyze, and it inspired him to start playing his guitar.

Wilson isn’t only inspired by “American Idol” winner DeWyze. She’s also a huge fan of “American Idol” winner Gabby Barret and was inspired by the chart success of her recent albums, according to CMT.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham Celebrates Huge ‘Accomplishment’