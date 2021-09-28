‘American Idol’ 2021 Sibling Duo Drops New Album

Siblings Liahona and Ammon Olayan made a name for themselves in early 2021 when the duo’s audition for ABC’s “American Idol” aired on national television. Both got a Golden Ticket to Hollywood at the time, but Ammon did not make it as far in the competition as Liahona did, which threw a wrench in Liahona’s performances at some points.

Ammon is 16 years old and Liahona is his 15-year-old sister. The two work together to deliver R&B and pop songs on the album.

At the time of their “American Idol” audition, they sang an original song called “Listen to My Heart,” which all three of the judges were impressed with.

“I think what’s missing now is everything is so contrived, and the beautiful part about this is it’s so fresh,” Lionel Richie told them at the time.

Luke Bryan shared the sentiment, adding, “I don’t even know what y’all were singing, I don’t even know what was going on, all I know is that I was loving the Savant-ness of it. I mean, Liahona, you have a voice like we could write a song, record it, and it’s ready for the radio.”

The Debut Album is Titled ‘Life Is Good’

According to CSP Music Group, the two were raised with 7 little brothers and sisters, originally in Utah but later in Hawaii after their parents wanted them to reconnect with their heritage.

“With just our suitcases and a desire to be free from the busy world we were living in, we went from the big city to the land of Hawaii,” Ammon said, according to CSP Music Group. “Our family had to resort to living in a tent, pretty much homeless, with no electricity, having to shower with a water hose, with no TV nor music. We raised 33 chickens, milked goats, ate fruits from the land, caught fish, went to the beach, and spent lots of time together.”

The two oldest siblings soon started writing music together and auditioned for “American Idol.” Now, the duo has released their debut album, “Life Is Good.”

The Album Encourages People to ‘Find the Good’

According to their interview with CSP Music Group, their music is all about being positive.

“Our message is to see the good in whatever circumstance you’re in and to find joy in life,” Ammon said. “When I see kids in school that are so depressed, doing drugs, and think life sucks, I write songs to help them see and recognize the blessings in life and hope they start feeling grateful for what they have.”

Liahona has the same type of opinion about her music, telling the outlet that “so many girls today compare themselves to other people, especially on social media and start feeling depressed and down. I hop[e my music helps them to see how special they are and that they know they’re good enough just the way they are.”

Here’s the song list for the new album “Life is Good”:

“Life is Good”

“Downfalls”

“A Little Bit Lonely”

“To Get to You”

“This Is What You’re Made For”

“American Idol” will return in early 2022.

