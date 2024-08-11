Lionel Richie Issues 4-Word Warning Before Carrie Underwood Joins ‘Idol’

With “American Idol” alum Carrie Underwood set to join the show as its new judge when season 23 starts filming this fall, fellow judge Lionel Richie has expressed one hope — that Underwood won’t try to emulate her predecessor, pop star Katy Perry.

On August 5, 2024, while at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles for a Q&A about his Emmy-nominated Netflix documentary, “The Greatest Night in Pop,” Richie told the press he’s looking forward to having Underwood join him and Luke Bryan on the judges’ panel. But he also issued a four-word warning to “American Idol” fans eager to compare Underwood to Perry.

“There’s only one Katy,” Richie said sternly during an interview with Fox News Digital. “Let me just make that statement clear.”

Richie explained to the outlet that he does not want Underwood to feel any pressure to be just like Perry, especially since the “Firework” singer’s unlike anyone he’s ever known, from her over-the-top Disney night costumes to her zany antics on the show.

“Everyone is different than Katy,” Richie told Fox News Digital. “I want Carrie to come in and find her personality … in fact, I’m very happy they got Carrie, because I don’t want another (Katy). We want someone who is going to bring their light to the table.”

Lionel Richie Says He’s Relieved That Carrie Underwood is an ‘American Idol’ Alum

Perry announced on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in February that after seven seasons as a judge on “American Idol,” she would leave the series after May’s season 22 finale to focus on releasing new music and launching a world tour. ABC named Underwood as the show’s newest judge on August 1.

Richie was stunned by Perry’s decision and in April, when “Entertainment Tonight” asked Richie about Perry’s impending departure, he replied, “I can’t talk about that because it’s upsetting.”

Now that Underwood has been named as her replacement, he told Fox News Digital he’s relieved the new judge is someone he and Bryan already know and who is so intimately connected to the show and its history.

“It’s not someone we have to get used to,” Richie told E! News. “And the fact that she has a great story, she came from ‘American Idol.'”

“It is the perfect fit,” Richie also told Fox News Digital, gushing about how Underwood will be able to relate to the contestants’ fears and through every step of the competition because she “understands this better than anyone.”

“She came from here,” he continued. “This is where she started, so we welcome her. Her addition to this show is going to be amazing.”

Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie Are Curious About How Carrie Underwood Will Handle Working With Them

Bryan, meanwhile, joked to Audacy’s 100.7 The Wolf that his advice to Underwood is to increase her therapy sessions.

“If she has a therapist, she’s probably going to have to double (up) to deal with me and Lionel,” he said.

Richie told Fox News Digital that he’s looking forward to seeing how Underwood handles working with them.

“Probably for the first five or six shows, to see her face and see how she deals with uncle Luke sitting next to her, saying anything on his mind, I’m gonna love it, I’m loving it,” he laughed.

Perry would likely agree with Bryan’s assessment, given that she told “GMA” in April that the her replacement on “Idol” should be “someone that can put up with Luke and Lionel!”

Underwood’s first episodes will air when season 23 premieres in early 2025, but the trio will begin filming — along with host Ryan Seacrest — when in-person auditions begin in the fall.