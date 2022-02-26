‘American Idol’s’ Lionel Richie Talks About His ‘Nervous Breakdown’

During a Q&A for his upcoming Gershwin Prize celebration, “American Idol” judge Lionel Richie got candid about coming up in the music business as a part of the group The Commodores and how he had a nervous breakdown at one point. Here is what he said and how that connects to his work on “American Idol.”

Lionel Was Told He’s ‘Not Ready’ For the Music Business

In January 2022, Lionel Richie was awarded the Gershwin Prize from the Library of Congress. On March 9, Richie will be celebrated in a star-studded tribute on March 9, which will air in May on PBS stations across the country.

During PBS day of the 2022 Television Critics Association winter press tour, Richie spoke with TV critics about his life growing up, his music career, and his time as a judge on “American Idol,” and he talked about how hard it was to hear someone tell him he was “not ready yet” for the music business, something they routinely have to do to “American Idol” auditionees.

“Watching this whole process play out in terms of ‘American Idol,’ we know where they are, and the words they don’t want to hear standing there in front of them is ‘no,'” said Richie. “And every time we tell them no, instead of embarrassing them and humiliating them, we tell them, ‘No, and it’s because you’re not ready yet.'”

Richie went on to say that early on in his career, he was having a bit of a “nervous breakdown” and someone told him he was not ready for the music business.

“I had a nervous breakdown with the Commodores, and one guy said, ‘You’re five years away from where you want to be,'” Richie recalled. “And I couldn’t fathom five years later. At the age of 19, what is this man saying to me?”

“But he was right, five years later we actually were the Commodores we were thinking we were going to be in life,” said Richie. “So [‘American Idol’ is about] telling these kids no and letting them understand and letting them down easy enough to tell them, ‘It’s not now, but you have the goods.'”

Luke Bryan Likes to Call Lionel Richie ‘The Old Bird’

Richie went on to say that he likes the “simplicity” he brings to judging on “American Idol” because he has been exactly where the contestants are in their lives.

“We’re been there. We’ve been there and done that. So the old bird, as Luke likes to call me, the old, wise bird, if you want to know about the history of the music business, talk to Lionel, right over here,” said the Grammy-winning artist. “I have been there and done that. So I kind of know what they’re experiencing and where they’re going.”

He also said that it’s important for aspiring artists to figure out who they are and what makes them unique.

“The business of show business is the struggle, is everything because so what if you can sing? So what if you can dance? Where’s the break? More importantly, who are you? What makes you different from any other singer?” said Richie, adding, “What I try to explain to everyone is, give me your instant identity, and that is what we’re really looking for.

“The beauty of all of this is coming to the table and bringing these kids where they actually understand what we’re looking for. It’s not a singer. I don’t need another Whitney Houston. We have Whitney Houston. Who are you?”

He said that they have talent for days on “American Idol,” but it’s about finding “your character.”

“I want them to understand that … the struggle is everybody starts from somewhere, but how you get to the other end of that, this business is not easy, life is not easy, life is not fair,” said Richie. “And more importantly, we have talent coming in that door like gangbusters. The only thing wrong is what makes you different from any other singer that walks in the door. That’s the part that we try to explain to them. Find your character. And if you have your character, you’re halfway there.”

“American Idol” season 20 premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on Sunday, February 27, on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Fans ‘Devastated’ Over David Archuleta’s News