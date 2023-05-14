LIVE ‘American Idol’ Top 3 Results: Who’s Advancing to the Season Finale

It’s down to the wire on “American Idol,” as the Top 5 contestants of Season 21 — Zachariah Smith, Megan Danielle, Iam Tongi, Wé Ani, and Colin Stough — compete on May 14, 2023, with hopes of advancing to the Top 3. The final trio of singers, named at the end of tonight’s live voting, will get to go on hometown visits and perform next week during a star-studded season finale with hopes of being named the winner.

The five remaining contestants have spent the week visiting Disneyland with their families and working with guest mentor Sofia Carson to prepare for the annual Disney Week episode, during which they’re all singing their favorite Disney classics. Fans must vote during the two-hour live show, which kicked off at 8 p.m. Eastern time. Each fan can cast up to 30 votes total for their favorite contestant — online, on the “American Idol” app, and/or via text.

Spoiler alert: If you do not want to know what happened on the show or the voting results, do not read any further. If you do, keep checking back for LIVE for Heavy’s updates!

‘American Idol’ Disney Night Full Recap

The Disney episode of “American Idol” opened with Ryan Seacrest granting the judges one “wish” — to open the show dressed in a funny array of Disney garb — and pop singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles performing the 1939 classic “When You Wish Upon a Star,” joined mid-song by all five remaining contestants.

Seacrest then introduced the judges, with Perry dressed up in a Disney costume for the sixth season in a row. Her 2023 skin-tight outfit is of Elastigirl from “The Incredibles,” which she said she’d chosen in honor of “all the mothers out there” on Mother’s Day. Last year’s costume, when she dressed as Ariel in the “Little Mermaid,” was so difficult to wear that she tipped over in her chair live on air.

The show then continued with the contestants receiving mentorship from Carson and performing their chosen songs.

Wé Ani Visits Disneyland for the First Time

Standing on a veranda overseeing Disneyland in Anaheim, California, Ani told Carson that visiting the amusement park for the first time felt magical. Carson recalled singing with the “Idol” finalists during the Season 19 finale, calling it “such a special week for me.”

Ani revealed she’d be singing “Into the Unknown” by Idina Menzel from the hit movie “Frozen,” which Carson joked was “super easy, not a challenging song at all.”

“It’s about reclaiming your power,” Ani said, explaining why she chose the tune. “All of us have had that small moment when you’re like ‘I’m so afraid’ and you’re fearful of the unknown’ but I’m going to try to trust myself.”

Carson said the song was a tricky one since it’s so beloved and well-known, and advised Ani to “honor that song but still make it your own.”

Dressed in a sparkling royal blue gown with matching elbow-length gloves, Ani drew a standing ovation from the judges. Still standing, Richie exclaimed, “What a way to start the show!”

“You look like a star, you sound like a star, you act like a star,” he added, saying that he loved her “popular approach” to the Disney classic.

With a play on her costume, Perry said it was “incredible” and called her a “superhero of vocals.”

Meanwhile, Bryan said he didn’t think Ani had hit a bad note the entire season and called her a “superstar.”

If Ani advances to the Top 3, she told Seacrest she’s looking forward to going home for a favorite deli sandwich in Harlem, New York, and gave a shout out to her community for supporting her so fiercely.

Zachariah Smith Roars Through Disneyland With His Family

After many weeks away from his Mississippi home, Smith loved being able to spend time with his family — his wife, three stepkids, and his mom. Smith chose to sing “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” the first song from the “Lion King” performed on “Idol,” according to Seacrest. His family was thrilled to meet Carson, who told his mom Deborah that she had a “remarkable son,” which brought her to tears.

During his mentorship session with Carson, she said that when he digs into “that grit and that rock and roll of your voice, and you threw in that Michael Jackson at the end, what a powerhouse of a voice you have!”

Dressed in a shimmering shirt with African patterns and lion heads, Smith performed a fast-paced version of the song and pulled out some fancy footwork at the end, sending the judges to their feet again.

“Wow, listen, you actually may become king,” Perry said, adding that at one time Smith was considered the underdog. “And look at you now! You’re in the top of tops — we’re one week away!”

Bryan remarked on how Smith has reached a new comfort level, moving about on stage with ease rather than worrying about his facial expressions or how he looks. Richie agreed, saying it was a “tough arrangement” of the song to do even without dancing.

“You were right in the driver’s seat,” he said.

Smith said that if he advances and moves on in the competition, he’s looking forward to seeing his brother, whom he said is on the autism spectrum and does not walk or talk, to help him feel more involved in the excitement of Smith’s rise on “Idol.”

Colin Stough Races Toward the Finish Line on ‘Idol’

Saying that his favorite movie is Disney’s animated hit “Cars,” revealing that he still watches the movie twice a month. Stough’s mom, who signed him up for the competition, told “Idol” producers that he always wanted to be Lightning McQueen, and they filmed him loving the rides and “meeting” Mater in the “Cars Land” area at Disneyland.

Stough revealed that he’s singing the soundtrack’s “Real Gone” by Sheryl Crow, adding that his favorite line is “Mama taught me wrong from right.” The 18-year-old was shown giving his mom a bouquet of flowers for Mother’s Day and talking about how hard it’s been to be away from home and her, but said it’s “worth it” to pursue his dream, which includes getting to give his mom new experiences and gifts. The show did not share any moments of him prepping for the song with Carson.

Dressed head-to-toe in black, including a black cowboy hat, Stough rocked out to the song with clips from the movie playing behind him. For the third time that night, the judges jumped to their feet.

“Well, we’ve been wanting you to get real comfortable all year, and I didn’t realize a ‘Cars’ song was gonna get you there,” Bryan told him. “That’s the most you’ve really, like, let loose, had fun. Great song choice!”

Richie said it was his favorite performance Stough has done all season and that his confidence level has skyrocketed. Meanwhile, Perry said he “finally did exactly what we’ve been wanting.”

Just as he did after his performance in Hawaii earlier in the season, before leaving the stage, Stough shouted “Love you, Mom!”

Megan Danielle Shares Her Heart During Disney Week

Danielle spent her first-ever visit to Disneyland with her mom, Monica, saying it was extra special because they don’t get to spend lots of quality time together. During a picnic lunch on the grounds, the 21-year-old gave her mom a lengthy Mother’s Day card and read aloud from it, saying she’s better at writing that talking about her feelings.

“I just want to let you know that after everything we’ve been through, I love you so much,” she read. “After you and Dad’s divorce, you have done so much to carry this family and lead us into the right direction.”

Danielle’s mom tearfully told producers, “When their dad left, it hurt us all and we didn’t know what to do. But she has helped in a lot of ways with my life. If I get down or depressed, she helps me through it.”

Danielle chose to sing the song “You Can’t Stop the Girl” from the Disney flick “Malificent” because, she said, the song reminds her of her mom and how resilient she’s been. Danielle’s mentorship session with her mom was not shown before her performance.

In a black sleeveless gown with a tulle skirt and sequined belt, Danielle delivered the Disney tune with force, showcasing the grit in her voice.

“Do you have any idea how much you’ve grown?” Richie asked her after all three judges also gave her a standing ovation, to which she replied, “I do now, yes sir.”

He said the high note she hit was “amazing” and Perry, continuing to play up her Elastagirl costume, said “I think that was the most you’ve ever stretched your vocals” and that she “wasn’t just the country girl with the gritty alto voice” and that she was “competing with all of the big ones,” on a level playing field with all of the other contestants.

Bryan said, “I just want to tell you you’re a vocalist. That’s what that term is designed for,” adding that her voice has elevated her from the girl they met at auditions who had to compete in a sing-off just to stay in the competition weeks ago.