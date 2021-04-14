Viewers Criticize ‘Boring’ ‘American Idol’ Live Shows

ABC’s American Idol began airing the season 19 live shows on Monday, April 12, 2021, and some fans were not happy with the way everything went down, with many of them saying the song choices were boring and the contestants didn’t excite them.

Judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were joined by Paula Abdul following Luke Bryan’s announcement that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 ahead of the live show.

While many viewers tuned in for the live show, some came away with the feeling that the experience was boring.

Fans Said the Song Choices on ‘American Idol’ Were Boring

I think it’s the production/producers not doing what they’re sposta do making this boring. Pretty sure it’s not covid. It’s also song selection. I’ve watched since Kelly Clarkson took it home – idk, something is off this year. #AmericanIdol — milaina 🧚‍♀️ (@LainyDayNow) April 13, 2021

Plenty of fans took to Twitter following the American Idol live show to talk about how they found it boring. Some even called for the cancelation of the series.

“American Idol is not the same as it was a year ago. Either get a new format or cancel the show cause it’s boring #AmericanIdol,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “I literally cannot watch #AmericanIdol too many commercials. Boring singers.”

“I think it’s production/producers not doing what they’re supposed to do making this boring. Pretty sure it’s not COVID. It’s also song selection. I’ve watched since Kelly Clarkson took it home – idk, something is off this year,” another person commented.

Another tweet simply read, “Why is it so boring this year #AmericanIdol”

Some people thought specific contestants were more moring than others.

Between last night and tonight Madison has really put in the effort to make her song as boring as possible. How do you do that to Drake’s song. #AmericanIdol — Shaun Johnson (@PhillysNewDrJ) April 13, 2021

“Between last night and tonight, Madison has really put in the effort to make her song as boring as possible. How do you do that to Drake’s song?” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “Who is making these song choices for the contestants? Some of these songs are older than they are! Boring! And the judge’s criticism seems canned. Where is Simon? Let these kids sing current songs!”

‘American Idol’ Is Set to Bring Back Season 18 Contestants

American Idol will be bringing back some contestants from season 18 to try to win their way back into the competition.

The twist was designed to allow some of the season 18 top 20 contestants, who never got the chance to perform live in-studio due to the coronavirus pandemic, get a chance to really show off and win the competition this time around.

According to executive producer and showrunner Trish Kahane’s interview with Billboard, the executives wanted to give the former contestants a new chance.

“We pivoted pretty quickly to remote production last year because we had to,” Kahane told Billboard. “When it became apparent that things were going to be a bit better this year and that we were going to be able to return to the Television City studio with the big lights, we thought about last year’s contestants.”

She added, “They did so well with the remote production, with their moms and dads helping them and their brothers and sisters holding iPhones and ring lights, but they never had the proper Idol experience. Some people really come alive on that big stage. We thought they deserved to have that experience.”

Voting on the “comeback” contestants begin on Monday, April 19, and it will be run the same way that the live voting takes place; however, according to Billboard, the voting will be open for a whole week rather than for just one night.

American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on ABC.

