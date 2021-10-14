‘American Idol’ Fan-Favorite Louis Knight Shares Snippet of New Song

Louis Knight was a fan-favorite contestant during season 18 of ABC’s “American Idol,” and he even earned the chance to return as a comeback contestant during season 19 of the show.

Though he did not win the comeback slot during season 19, Knight still made an impression on plenty of viewers with his emotional and personal original song he sang to try to get the votes to return.

Now, Knight is busy trying to make his way in the music industry alongside a few other “American Idol” contestants.

Knight Shared Part of a New Song

Knight shared a portion of a song he’s been working on in an Instagram video on October 8, 2021.

“This is a song for anyone that tends to have really bad anxiety and overthinks just about everything, especially when you’re in a relationship,” Knight says in the video. “It’d be great to know I’m not alone.”

He then strums on his acoustic guitar while singing his song.

“And I always overthink just about everything,” he sings in what sounds like the chorus of a song. “And I’m working on it, but you show me that your heart can only heal what’s meant to be.”

Fans seemed to enjoy the video, taking to the comment section to show their support.

“Great voice,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Loving your voice and style.”

There were also plenty of heart emojis to go around in the comment section.

Knight recently also shared a cover of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” that he dedicated to people who talk badly about others on the internet.

“So, I hate to do this, but f*** you to anyone that does this,” Knight says in the video before performing his cover.

Knight Recently Reunited With Other Former ‘Idol’ Contestants

Knight is not alone on his endeavor to become a major success in the music industry, instead joining up with fellow former “American Idol” contestants to have fun and work on music.

Knight shared a photo of himself with Wyatt Pike and Francisco Martin, who were both contestants on “American Idol,” Pike in season 19 and Martin in season 18.

Martin’s own post of the photo came with the caption “fwends til the end,” while Pike’s showed off a different picture and advertised an upcoming show.

Knight will be joining Martin at an upcoming tour date as well, stepping in for “American Idol” alum Hunter Metts, who has been a part of Martin’s tour so far.

“You may have already heard but… I’ll be joining and opening for my brother @franciscomartinmusic at his show in Chicago, Illinois – Oct 25!” Knight wrote on Instagram on September 10, 2021.

Martin also posted about the tour date.

“Tour update: Hey guys, @hunterjmetts won’t be able to make it out to the Chicago date at @lh_schubas (his loss, naturally…) so I’ve asked my good friend @louisknightmusic to come and hang with us for the night! If you haven’t purchased your tickets yet, get them now. It’s gonna be a wild ride. Link in bio,” Martin wrote.

“American Idol” will return for the monumental season 20 in early 2022.

