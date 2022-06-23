Fans Slam ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan

Some fans were upset with “American Idol” judge and country star Luke Bryan after a video he posted where he held a baby onstage at one of his concerts.

Bryan posted the video on June 21, 2022, and in it, he walks around on the stage holding a baby.

“You know it’s a party when you end up holding someone’s baby,” he wrote as the caption. #LukeInVegas

Some People Say the Baby Needed Noise-Canceling Headphones

Some people took to the comment section to say that the baby should have had noise protection on.

According to BabyHearing.org, “growing ears of babies and toddlers are susceptible to damage… providing hearing protection, especially at a young age, helps to ensure optimal hearing as your child grows.”

The baby was not Bryan’s baby, however, and it’s likely he did not have a say in whether the baby had ear protection on.

“I need that baby’s ears protected ASAP… other than that, that’s awesome!” one person commented.

Another commented, “First thought was awww how awesome then quickly went to wait don’t babies normally wear noise canceling headphones where are his.”

“Who brings a baby to a concert. Poor ears!,” another person wrote.

Many other comments simply asked where the baby’s headphones were, with one person even calling it “abuse” to the baby’s ears.

“Yeah I’m sure the babies ears loved that…..” one person commented.

Some thought Bryan holding the baby at all was odd.

“That’s disturbing,” another person wrote.

Another commented, “Almost a kidnapping.”

In the video, Bryan jokingly says that he can’t find the mother of the baby.

“Where is the mother of this child?” Bryan asked, singing “Return to Sender” by Elvis Presley as the baby’s mother joins him on stage. He then added, “Sorry I stole your baby.”

Some People Think Bryan Should Change Up His Look

In the comment section, some expressed how they felt about Bryan’s style, which included a pair of tight jeans, a t-shirt and a backward hat.

“Cute baby,” one person wrote. “Luke Bryan you are a good looking man BUT please get rid of the cap!!!!”

Bryan is currently holding a residency in Las Vegas.

“Country music superstar Luke Bryan debuts his exclusive Las Vegas headlining engagement at the New Resorts World Theatre,” a description of the residency reads. “The five-time entertainer of the year set the tone for his highly anticipated shows at Resorts World Las Vegas with an electric performance that had fans on their feet.”

The residency runs through early September 2022.

Bryan is also on tour for the summer. He kicked off that tour, which is titled the “Raised Up Right Tour,” with a pre-party concert on June 9, 2022. The tour will visit over 30 cities throughout the summer of 2022.

When announcing his tour, Bryan said he was excited for the chance to perform for his fans again.

“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” he wrote on Instagram when announcing the tour in January 2022. “So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and you know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old!”

“American Idol” is expected to return in the spring of 2023 for season 21 of the show. Each of the three judges and host Ryan Seacrest are expected to return.

