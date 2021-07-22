Luke Bryan to Give Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton ‘Embarrassing’ Wedding Gift

Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are good friends. The two TV judges and country music stars have sent all-in-good-fun jabs back and forth through the years, and now Bryan wants to send Shelton an “embarrassing” wedding gift.

Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who famously met on the set of NBC’s “The Voice,” tied the knot on Saturday, July 3, 2021 in an intimate ceremony at their Oklahoma home.

According to People, Bryan did not know the wedding date and didn’t receive an invitation, but he still wants to send the couple a wedding gift.

Bryan Says the Gift Will Come In ‘a Big Box’

According to the interview with People, Bryan will be sending quite the gift to his newly married friends.

“I did not know it was happening,” he told the outlet. “I found out with the rest of the world. But… I have started my mental wedding gift soirée. I’m going to get a big box and there will be embarrassing items in there.”

He added, “They’ll be funny, sarcastic items so Blake and Gwen can expect my wedding gift with the Luke Bryan touch on it.”

In a former interview with ET Online, while talking about his deal with Jockey underwear, Bryan was asked what he thought about Shelton’s advertisements.

Shelton talked about Bryan’s underwear modeling to Cody Alan’s radio show in 2021.

“It is disgusting, but it’s not surprising…” Shelton said at the time. “Luke just seems like one of those guys that walks around his house in his underwear all day. If he doesn’t have to put clothes on, he probably doesn’t.”

Bryan’s response was fittingly hilarious.

“You know, the thing about Blake is, you know, I challenged myself by getting in the underwear market because I feel that, to properly model underwear, everything has got to be tight and firm and pumped,” Bryan told ET Online. “And one of Blake’s first big endorsements was [pizza], so you can see where his brain was, you know?”

He added, “He just wants to sit around and eat wagon wheels of pizza all day, and, you know, I want to work out and be underwear ready.”

A Documentary About Bryan’s Life Will Be Released in 2021

Luke Bryan is the star of the upcoming docuseries “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary.” The film is an IMDb TV Original and will be a five-part docuseries, according to Deadline.

According to the description on the YouTube video for the trailer, the show will “follow five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan as he experiences the ups, downs, triumphs, and tragedies along the road to unprecedented success.”

The film will include home videos, interviews, and “incredibly personal footage.”

According to the description, the docuseries will premiere on Friday, August 6, 2021, and it will be available on IMDb TV. All five episodes will release at the same time.

In the trailer, Bryan talks about being from southern Georgia and how he learned that music would change his life forever. It also features interviews with his parents.

“My dad told me, ‘Please get out of here and go follow your dreams,’” Bryan says at one point in the trailer.

The docuseries will not feature just on-the-surface level commentary from Bryan, according to Deadline. Instead, it will offer a look into Bryan’s personal life.

“The devotion and support of my fans are the reason I have made it this far in my career,” Bryan said, according to Deadline. “Life can be tough, and the past 15 months have been very difficult for everyone. I hope in sharing this raw look into my life it may be an encouragement to others. Through the heartaches, triumphs can come.”

