‘American Idol’ Judge Scores Hosting Gig

Luke Bryan, country music superstar and judge on ABC’s “American Idol,” is set to host the 2021 CMA Awards, which are set to air on Wednesday, November 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

Bryan announced the gig on Twitter.

“It’s an honor to announce I’ll be hosting the 55th annual #CMAawards for the first time!” he tweeted. “Tune into the live show Wednesday, November 10 at 8/7 c on ABC. Don’t miss Country Music’s biggest night! @countrymusic.”

Bryan Is Set to Host Alone

Though the hosting job at large award ceremonies is sometimes split between multiple people, this time around Bryan will be hosting the show completely solo. For the CMA Awards, the last time there was only one host was in 2003, when Vince Gill hosted the award show.

Bryan has earned the biggest award at the show, CMA Entertainer of the Year, two times in his career.

The show will honor country music stars across a number of categories for their achievements in the industry over the past year.

Bryan Put a Lot Of Thought Into Whether He’d Host

“Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering,” Bryan said in a press release. “The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down.”

He shared that he grew up watching Vince Gill, Reba, Brooks & Dunn and Kenny Rogers all host the show and he loved it.

“And then becoming a part of this amazing country music family and sitting in the front row while Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Darius Rucker took the reins, all of these artists are heroes and friends, and I am honored to have my name included in this group,” he continued. “I’m looking forward to making it fun and memorable and using this platform to continue to make Country Music shine.”

Sarah Trahern, CMA CEO, is excited for Bryan to take center stage.

“We are so thrilled to have Luke join us as this year’s CMA Awards host,” she said in the press release. “His fun and playful energy is something television viewers have welcomed into their homes week after week as a judge on ‘American Idol,’ and I know he has something exciting up his sleeve for the CMA Awards. We cannot wait to bring music fans a magical night of performances and truly some of the most special moments our show has ever delivered in just a few weeks.”

Bryan is a judge on “American Idol,” which recently celebrated 20 seasons on the air with a special cake-cutting ceremony on set.

“Things are looking UP for our 20th year of @americanidol,” Bryan wrote on Instagram next to a photo of himself alongside host Ryan Seacrest, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with their 20th-anniversary cake. “Who’s ready?”

“American Idol” returns in early 2022.

