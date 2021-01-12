WATCH: Luke Bryan Tears Up After Touching ‘American Idol’ Audition

Contestants on American Idol sometimes have touching backstories and cause viewers to get emotional based on their performances. It’s not always that the judges feel the same way, though. In a teaser for the new season of the show, however, Luke Bryan tears up after watching a contestant’s performance.

The new season of American Idol begins airing on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2021. The show will feature a slate of auditions from contestants from all over the country before moving forward with Hollywood Week and the rest of the season.

In order to drum up hype for the new season, teaser trailers and promos have begun to be released, and one, in particular, caught the attention of fans.

Luke Bryan Teared Up Watching an Emotional Performance

It’s the Idols for me 😎✨! New @AmericanIdol coming at y'all on February 14th! pic.twitter.com/IYkmVGQ5mB — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) January 5, 2021

In a new promotion, Luke Bryan is seen getting emotional after watching an audition.

“It’s so exciting to be back doing the show at its normal scale,” host Ryan Seacrest says at the beginning of the promo.

Idol judge Lionel Richie adds, “These kids bring to us so much hope.” Then, Bryan is given his time in the spotlight, adding, “Nothing is more exciting than just a raw talent.”

The promotion shows a woman singing a high note before showing both Katy Perry and Luke Bryan looking emotional. Bryan comments that no one has ever made him cry just from singing a song prior to that moment.

The ‘American Idol’ Judges Believe Singers Bring Hope

The promo shows that the judges believe that each of the singers coming to the show brings hope to people who might need it.

“Sometimes all people need is that one person that tells them they can, and then, Boom,” Katy Perry says in the promotion.

All three former judges of the show will return for the 2021 season, meaning that Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will once again take their seats at the judging table, even if it means sitting six feet apart and taking safety precautions.

“There is no one who we feel more confident about leading us into a new season of high notes than Luke, Katy, [and] Lionel,” Karey Burke, ABC Entertainment president said in a press release.

The new season of American Idol will, once again, be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and feature in-house mentor Bobby Bones.

“Katy, Lionel and Luke are fun, astute and really know how to spot talent,” executive producer and showrunner Trish Kinane said in a press release. “Their chemistry is undeniable, and we are delighted that they, along with host Ryan Seacrest, are returning to find the next superstar and take American Idol to new heights next season.”

Last season, the show saw many nights in the number one spot where it comes to ratings. For the new season, some of the search for the next American Idol took place during a virtual audition process called “Idol Across America.”

American Idol premieres on Sunday, February 14 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

READ NEXT: Blake Shelton Pays Tribute to Country Icon Following His Death