WATCH: Luke Bryan Releases Romantic New ‘Down to One’ Music Video

Country music superstar and American Idol judge Luke Bryan released a new music video for his song “Down to One.”

Bryan’s new song, “Down to One,” is a love song with an accompanying video that shows off a young couple in love. Scenes of the young couple in love are sprinkled in while Bryan performs the song.

“We were countin’ one star at a time / One fell out of the sky / You had your eyes closed, you were wishin’ on ’em / I was thinkin’ ’bout your lips, girl, and kissin’ on ’em,” Bryan sings at the beginning of the song.

Watch the ‘Down to One’ Music Video

Luke Bryan – Down To One (Official Music Video)The official music video for Luke Bryan’s Down To One. Subscribe to this channel: https://umgn.us/LukeBryanSubscribe Watch more official videos from Luke Bryan: https://umgn.us/LukeBryanVideos Sign up to receive email updates from Luke Bryan: https://umgn.us/lukebryanupdates Listen to Luke Bryan’s latest music: https://strm.to/LukeBryanMusic ****************************************** Website: http://www.lukebryan.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lukebryan Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lukebryan Twitter: https://twitter.com/LukeBryanOnline ****************************************** #LukeBryan #DownToOne #CountryMusic Music video… 2021-02-03T05:00:11Z

Bryan’s backdrop of mountains and stars is reminiscent of the lyrics throughout the songs.

“We were down to 1 a.m. / Listenin’ to one more song / Thinkin’ I want more than just one night out here with you alone / Down to that last Bud Light / in the back of that two-tone, half-ton / My heart was tellin’ me that one more kiss and I’d be done,” the chorus states.

The song is a familiar mixture of country and pop that fans have come to expect from Bryan.

“Down to one hand in mine / Down to one beautiful smile / I was done with the girl I want / Straight fallin’ in love, right there that night / Down to one,” Bryan croons. “I was saying, ‘Stay with me / I’ll be everything you need’ / We were way past 1 a.m. / Listenin’ to one more song.”

The video was directed by Michael Monaco, FlyHigh Films’ director. Monaco has been working with Bryan since 2013. They have won two CMT Music Awards in the Male Video of the Year category by teaming up on “Play It Again” and “One Margarita.”

Bryan Opened Up About Choosing the Song

In an interview with CMT, Bryan opened up about the song’s meaning and how it came to be.

“First time I heard it – It’s written by one of my dear friends Dallas Davidson who I’ve had a lot of success with as a co-writer with through the years – it just sounds like a big ole hit,” Bryan shared. “‘Down to One’ is a real typical song of mine that you kind of expect from me from the years…guy and a girl out there, in the middle of nowhere enjoying a moment together, a romantic moment, and I always feel like you gotta have those on an album.”

Bryan recently was revealed to have missed out on another song that he may have wanted to record, ” Sand in My Boots” by Morgan Wallen. The song was written by HARDY and Charlie Handsom. Both Bryan and Wallen fell in love with the song and wanted to record it.

“I listened to it,” Wallen said. “I immediately fell in love with it, man. I knew I was going to have to change some of your Mississippi s*** off of there, but that’s all right.”

HARDY then commented that he had also played the song for Luke Bryan who “fell in love with it too.” Wallen said he wasn’t sorry for recording the song.

Bryan returns to TV on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2021 in an all-new season of American Idol where he will help find the next big music star. Bryan joins judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as well as long-time host Ryan Seacrest and in-house mentor Bobby Bones.

READ NEXT: Katy Perry Explains How Her Daughter Has Changed Her Perspective on Life