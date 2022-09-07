WATCH: Luke Bryan Makes Fifth Grader’s ‘Dream Come True’ in Vegas

A California fifth grader got the surprise of his life when his favorite singer, country superstar and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan, pulled him up on stage at his most recent concert. Here’s what happened next…

Bryan Pulls 10-Year-Old On Stage With Him

While wrapping up the first half of his Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Theatre on September 4, 2022, Bryan noticed a little boy singing every word of his songs in the audience. He sat down on the edge of the stage and invited the boy, a 10-year-old named Brandon, to take a seat next to him.

Captured on video by multiple concert-goers, the fifth grader proceeded to sing along with Bryan on his hit song, “Someone Else Calling You Baby,” which came out in 2009, before Brandon was even born.

Brandon’s mom, Madeleine Santoro, posted a video of the amazing moment on Instagram, writing, “Thank you @lukebryan for making Brandon’s dream come true last night! He has been a fan since he was 2 and the first song he learned was Someone else calling you baby and that was the song he got to sing with you. Thank you for giving us a memory to last a lifetime. I know he will never forget this.”

Santoro also uploaded a set of photos and videos from the special experience, during which Brandon also sang a duet of “Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye.” Luke took off the black baseball cap on his head and put it on Brandon, telling the crowd, “Give it up for this boy right here!”

Brandon and his mom spoke with Music Mayhem the next day.

“It was a dream of mine since I was 2 years old,” he told the outlet. “I was kinda nervous when I was up there but more excited and I couldn’t believe I was up there.”

Bryan Has Pulled Young Fans Up On Stage Before

Play

Luke Bryan sings "Drink A Beer" Heartwarming @Luke Bryan sings "Drink A Beer" with 2 boys who lost their Dad Hartford, CT 7.30.22 One of the many reasons we love Luke Bryan – consoling and even wiping away tears – it was a moment we'll always remember ❤️ 2022-08-01T15:07:19Z

Brandon’s amazing night wasn’t the first time Bryan has brought young fans on stage with him during his current tour. On July 30, at his concert in Hartford, Connecticut, Bryan noticed a neon shirt being held up in the audience by two boys. It said “Our Dad Died. Can We Sing ‘Drink a Beer’ Together?”

Bryan wrote the heartwrenching song in memory of his brother and sister who died, and it had become a bit of an anthem for the boys, Robert and Nash, whose dad died of a heart attack in May 2022. Bryan had his crew pull the kids onstage, and then put the neon t-shirt on to sing the song with them. When Robert started crying, Bryan lovingly wiped his tears and gave him a hug.

The boys’ mother, Stacy Sicari, told Taste of Country, that if she could send Bryan a message after that experience, she’d say, “Thank you for giving me my boy back. Just to see a smile on their face was like more than a million words can ever say.”

Play

Video Video related to watch: luke bryan makes fifth grader’s ‘dream come true’ in vegas 2022-09-07T12:22:38-04:00

In 2014, Bryan’s own son, Bo, made his onstage debut, captured in an adorable video of the toddler — wearing noise canceling headphones to protect his hearing — bopping to his dad’s song, “Country Man.”

Bryan’s US tour continues through October 28, and he’ll do another set of residency shows in Las Vegas starting November 30. He’ll also return to Vegas for in-person “American Idol” auditions this fall, judging contestants who’ve made it through Zoom auditions with the show’s casting producers to appear before him, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.