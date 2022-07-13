‘Ohhh, Here We Go!’ Luke Bryan Falls On Stage for the Fourth Time in One State

Country superstar Luke Bryan may never want to perform in North Carolina again. Video of the “American Idol” judge falling on stage during his July 9 concert in Raleigh has gone viral — but it’s just the latest in a string of onstage spills the performer has taken in that state.

Bryan addressed how accident-prone he is in that state during an interview with WatchMojo.com in the summer of 2021. As the host started a video of Bryan falling during a 2014 Greensboro, N.C. concert, he exclaimed, “Ohhh, here we go!”

“That’s one of my three falls that was in North Carolina,” he said, closing his eyes while trying to remember and count each spill.

“I fell in North Carolina once. The following year, I fell in North Carolina shows twice. So obviously, there’s something in the Moonshine up there that I do not need to have before I go on stage,” he joked.

Bryan Didn’t Get Up for Over a Minute After Latest Fall

On his fourth documented fall in North Carolina, caught on video and posted to Twitter by registered nurse and concert fan Molly Chisamore, Bryan likely tumbled due to a slippery stage, given that the show had been delayed by rain.

The singer took his time getting up, singing his tune “That’s My Kind of Night” while on his back for nearly a minute. Crew members tried to dry off the stage around him with towels and according to CMT, his stage manager ran to help Bryan up, but the singer brushed him off.

As news of Bryan’s latest fall spread, fans took to Twitter to praise the singer for not missing a beat after his fall, but also to express concern about how accident-prone he’s become. One wrote, “Omg it wouldn’t be a @lukebryan show if he didn’t fall (again).” Another tweeted, “At least he stayed on stage he is so accident prone.” And Charlotte radio station Country 107.3 posted, “He seems to fall here more than any other state.”

Bryan hasn’t publicly commented on this latest fall, but no one would be surprised if he stays away from the Tar Heel State for a while.

Bryan Seems Unfazed by Long List of Scary Incidents

Play

Luke Bryan's Epic Smoke Show FAIL @ CMA Fest 2015 Luke Bryan has the worst luck! Luckily this time he didn't fall off the stage… He just stood at the wrong place at the wrong time… Copyrights to myself! 2015-06-13T08:02:27Z

Bryan brushes off his concert tumbles as no big deal, but they’re among a long list of scary situations and cringeworthy injuries the star has endured.

For instance, during a CMA Fest concert in 2015, fan Jessica Figueroa filmed him being blasted on stage by a cryo jet that shoots up to 10 feet of frozen nitrogen to create smoke on the stage. Watching the playback during his WatchMojo.com interview, he laughed, “That’s what you call wrong place, wrong time! I happened to be standing right over one. It’s a scary feeling when frozen gas goes flying up your nose. But, once again, you go do 100 shows a year and you’re gonna have stuff like that. I’m just glad it was not fire!”

But Bryan’s freak accidents don’t just happen on stage. In March 2021, Bryan posted a blurred-out Instagram video about a gruesome accident he had while fishing with his guitar tech. USA Today reported that the star hooked his thumb and pierced his hand, with Bryan commenting on the video that he thought the hook had reached his bone. “Leave it to me,” Bryan told viewers. “I ruined the fishing trip but we’ll be back on the water in about 25 minutes.” After a trip to a local medical center, the two men were back in the boat as predicted.

Another major injury happened in October 2016, mere hours before Bryan was scheduled to take the stage in Tennessee. On a 30-mile bike ride with a friend, the singer swerved off the trail, fell off his bicycle, and broke his clavicle, requiring surgery. Bryan described the accident in an interview with Taste of Country, and was glad he could continue performing, albeit while wearing a sling.

For the five-time Entertainer-of-the-Year, the show must go on no matter what happens. Bryan’s “Raised Up Right” tour runs through October 2022.