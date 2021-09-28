WATCH: Luke Bryan Brings Little Girl from Audience Onstage to Sing

Country musician and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan recently finished up his latest Farm Tour.

The tour marks his twelfth “farm” tour since 2009, where Bryan plays shows in large fields across the country and grants scholarships to students attending nearby universities.

The 2021 Farm Tour made stops in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan. Bryan shared a video on Instagram of him singing with a young fan onstage during the tour. In the video, a little girl wearing a cowboy hat topped with a yellow feather boa sings Bryan’s song “Waves” as he holds the microphone out to her. Bryan gives the young fan a hug at the end of the video.

“A natural. She crushed it #farmtour2021,” Bryan captioned the video. “Nugget!❤️,” Bryan’s wife Caroline commented on the video.

Watch the video of Bryan and the young fan below.

Bryan’s ‘Proud to Be Right Here’ Tour Starts Soon

Farm Tour 2021 might be over, but Bryan is about to hit the road again for his “Proud to Be Right Here” tour. The tour kicks off September 30 in Bend, Oregon and goes until February 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There’s also an August 6, 2022 date in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

Country Music on Tour lists the full setlist for Bryan’s 2021 tour dates. See the full setlist below:

Move

That’s My Kind of Night

Kick the Dust Up

Rain Is a Good Thing

Crash My Party

Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye

I See You

Fast

Roller Coaster

All My Friends Say

It Again

Mountain Music (Alabama Cover)

Drunk On You

Uptown Funk (Mark Ronson Cover)

Drink a Beer (Acoustic)

Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day

I Don’t Want This Night to End

Country Girl (Shake It for Me)

Enter Sandman (Metallica Cover)

Bryan Has a Bacon Bust of Himself

Among the sponsors for this year’s Farm Tour was Farmland Foods who honored Bryan with a very unique gift: a sculpture of him made out of bacon.

Bryan shared an Instagram photo of him posing with the sculpture. “Thanks @farmlandfoods for joining me on #FarmTour2021 and bringing along this awesome Bacon Bust. Never thought I’d see myself carved out of bacon,” he captioned the photo.

Farm Tour is also a fundraiser working to combat hunger in the United States. Bryan partners with Bayer Healthcare, whose mission is “Health for All, Hunger for None.” Every time the hashtag #Herestothefarmers is used on social media, Bayer will provide one meal to someone in need.

Where to Watch Bryan’s New Docuseries

The five-part docuseries following Bryan’s life and career, “My Dirt Road Diary,” premiered on August 6. It’s available to stream on IMDb TV, Amazon Prime’s free streaming service.

The series includes interviews with Bryan, home videos, and other intimate footage of the country star’s life. In the series, Bryan’s wife Caroline tells the story of how they met at a bar in college. She says Bryan sent a friend over to talk to her rather than approach her himself.

“It was just like love at first sight, college magic. It was pretty awesome,” Bryan says of meeting his wife.

