Luke Bryan Opens Up About Dealing With Grief, Tragedies

Country music star and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan is opening up about tragedies he’s experienced and grief in the leadup to his all-new original docuseries titled “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary.”

The film is an IMDb TV Original and will be a five-part docuseries, according to Deadline.

According to the description on the YouTube video for the trailer, the show will “follow five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan as he experiences the ups, downs, triumphs, and tragedies along the road to unprecedented success.”

The film will include home videos, interviews, and “incredibly personal footage.”

Bryan Spoke About Helping Others Through His Grief

In a new interview with People, Bryan said that he wants to share his story to help others.

According to People, Bryan’s brother, Chris, died in a car accident in 1996 and in 2007, his sister Kelly died of natural causes. Then, Kelly’s husband, Lee, had a heart attack and died in 2014, leading Bryan to take care of their three children.

“I’ve had so many tragedies in my life,” Bryan told People. “It’s almost like you don’t want to tell the story because you don’t want to feel like you’re out there craving sympathy.”

He said that he wants to inspire people to get through tragedies and still be joyful people.

“Maybe Chris and Kelly and Lee have moved some puzzle pieces around to make my life so fortunate,” Bryan shared. “When I say my prayers at night, I have to say, ‘Thank y’all for looking after us down here.'”

The Docuseries Will Give Fans a Look Into Bryan’s Personal Life