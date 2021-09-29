WATCH: Luke Bryan Kicked In Head During Concert

Country music superstar and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan kicked off his Proud to Be Right Here tour in the late summer of 2021, and on a recent tour date, he made a bit of a miscalculation.

The singer, who, according to Music Mayhem, requires that there be no fog machines during his shows because they affect his vocal cords, was performing in Phoenix, Arizona when a fog machine kicked on and was going at full blast.

Bryan said that the fog machine was affecting him and drying his throat out, so he decided to jump off the stage and get rid of it. That’s when he gets an unexpected surprise.

Bryan’s Stage Manager Kicked Him in the Head

In the rush to turn off the machine, Bryan’s stage manager kicked Bryan directly in the head. The whole incident was captured and uploaded to TikTok in slow motion.

According to the video, the stage manager was bleeding and had been hit in the shin. Bryan looked over, worried, and kept grabbing the back of his head before walking off the stage.

“Those smoke machines dry my sh** out,” Bryan says in the video. “So that smoke machine was blowing up my a**. So I went down there to cut the smoke machine off, and my stage manager jumps down there and he kicks me in the back of the head.”

He adds, “And I thought, I thought a speaker fell on my head.”

Bryan talks to the crowd more, telling them he appreciates all the signs they made but that “It’s hard enough to do this, and now I have to read all your d*** signs?”

Bryan Shared a Sweet Moment With a Fan

Recently, on Bryan’s “farm” tour, he pulled a young fan onstage and let her sing with him. He shared the video of the adorable moment on Instagram.

“A natural. She crushed it #farmtour2021,” Bryan captioned the video. “Nugget!❤️,” Bryan’s wife Caroline commented on the video.

Country Music on Tour has released the full setlist for Bryan’s current tour. Here it is:

Move

That’s My Kind of Night

Kick the Dust Up

Rain Is a Good Thing

Crash My Party

Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye

I See You

Fast

Roller Coaster

All My Friends Say

It Again

Mountain Music (Alabama Cover)

Drunk On You

Uptown Funk (Mark Ronson Cover)

Drink a Beer (Acoustic)

Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day

I Don’t Want This Night to End

Country Girl (Shake It for Me)

Enter Sandman (Metallica Cover)

Bryan starred in a docuseries about his life titled “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary,” which was released on IMDb TV, Amazon’s streaming service.

“My dad told me, ‘Please get out of here and go follow your dreams,’” Bryan says at one point in the trailer for the series.

“The devotion and support of my fans are the reason I have made it this far in my career,” Bryan said, according to Deadline. “Life can be tough, and the past 15 months have been very difficult for everyone. I hope in sharing this raw look into my life it may be an encouragement to others. Through the heartaches, triumphs can come.”

Bryan shared the trailer on his Instagram, writing, “Through the heartaches, triumphs can come. This is how my story goes. Watch my new docuseries, Luke Bryan: #MyDirtRoadDiary on @imdbtv August 6.”

Luke Bryan will return as a judge on ABC’s “American Idol” in the early months of 2022.

