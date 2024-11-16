Luke Bryan Lands TV Special With Stars From ‘American Idol’ & ‘The Voice’

Country superstar Luke Bryan has a busy week ahead. On November 20, 2024, the “American Idol” judge will co-host his fourth CMA Awards in Nashville alongside NFL great Peyton Manning and new co-host Lainey Wilson. But the night before, he’ll fly solo on an ABC special that serves as an “all-access pass” to some of country music’s biggest stars as they work in Las Vegas.

According to a release from the network, Bryan’s behind-the-scenes special will give fans a rare at life on the road with multiple country artists, including two big-time “Idol” stars and longtime “Voice” coach Blake Shelton.

Blake Shelton Teases Luke Bryan Over Hosting CMAs

On November 19, Bryan’s one-hour special will “take viewers on an exclusive, all-access journey into the world of country music,” per ABC News. The show is called “Vegas Lights & Country Nights: Countdown to the CMA Awards — A Special Edition of 20/20.”

Two of the featured stars on Bryan’s special are “Idol” royalty. First, season 4 winner and newly-minted judge Carrie Underwood will give viewers a look behind the curtain at her long-running Las Vegas residency. In addition, former judge and mentor Keith Urban will chat about his new album, “High,” and his own Vegas residency.

But ABC said Bryan’s show will also feature Shelton, a longtime friend who was a coach on “The Voice” for 23 seasons until May 2023. He’ll show fans his new Ole Red bar located on the Vegas Strip, talk about his upcoming residency there, and about his family — including his pop star wife and current “Voice” coach, Gwen Stefani.

Bryan and Shelton hosted the ACM Awards together for three years starting in 2013, per Country Now, and still love to razz each other whenever they get the chance.

Knowing that Bryan has the CMAs, Shelton joked to Country Countdown USA in early November, “Hosting an awards show with Luke Bryan is like pushing a chain up a hill. He’s a moron, and I want him to hear this. I don’t know Peyton, but putting Lainey in the mix is adding beauty & class. She’ll hopefully bring Luke up a few notches.”

Other Guests on ABC Special Will Include Emotional Segment With Jason Aldean

Bryan also has some other guests lined up for the ABC News special, including one of his best friends, Jason Aldean. The “Dirt Row Anthem” singer will welcome cameras into the Las Vegas location of his Kitchen+Bar venue for a “candid conversation” about his long career, per the press release.

But the most moving part of the special may be when Aldean performs a surprise, intimate concert for first responders who jumped into action at Aldean’s Route 91 Harvest Festival in 2017, when a gunman opened fire on the crowd, killing 58 fans.

Other guests lined up for Bryan’s special include rising star Shaboozey, father of four Thomas Rhett, and Carly Pearce, who will share behind-the-scenes footage of her the Vegas concert on her world tour.

ABC’s “Vegas Lights & Country Nights” airs on November 19 at 10:01 p.m. Eastern time, while the CMA Awards kick off the following night, November 20, at 8 p.m. Eastern time.