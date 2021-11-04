‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Shares Unbelievable Las Vegas Gambling Story

Luke Bryan, country music star and judge on ABC’s “American Idol,” shared a story involving gambling and winning thousands of dollars on a whim in Las Vegas during a recent episode of a podcast.

Bryan was a guest on Audacy’s “Rob and Holly” when he spoke about his experience. He said that he won $60,000 in less than 10 minutes while at a casino.

“We took a day off and the Georgia Bulldogs were playing at like, 12 noon,” Bryan shared. “Well, I go down and I wanted to play a few hands of Blackjack, and then I wanted to stop and go sit at a bar and watch my Georgia Bulldogs play.”

He shared that he went to the Blackjack table after realizing he only had about half an hour before the game would start. In that small amount of time in just the first few hands, Bryan says he won around $60,000.

“I did not mean to win that much money, I just, it happened,” Bryan said during the podcast.

Bryan Is Hosting the 2021 CMA Awards

Bryan is the host of the 2021 CMA Awards, he announced on Twitter in October.

“It’s an honor to announce I’ll be hosting the 55th annual #CMAawards for the first time!” he tweeted. “Tune into the live show Wednesday, November 10 at 8/7 c on ABC. Don’t miss Country Music’s biggest night! @countrymusic.”

Though the hosting job at large award ceremonies is sometimes split between multiple people, this time around Bryan will be hosting the show completely solo. For the CMA Awards, the last time there was only one host was in 2003, when Vince Gill hosted the award show.

Bryan has earned the biggest award at the show, CMA Entertainer of the Year, two times in his career.

The show will honor country music stars across a number of categories for their achievements in the industry over the past year.

Bryan Felt Honored To Be Asked To Host

Bryan said that he put a lot of thought into hosting the awards before accepting the job.

“Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering,” Bryan said in a press release. “The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down.”

The country music star said that he grew up watching Vince Gill, Reba, Brooks & Dunn and Kenny Rogers all host the show, and he’s honored to be a part of that canon now.

“And then becoming a part of this amazing country music family and sitting in the front row while Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Darius Rucker took the reins, all of these artists are heroes and friends, and I am honored to have my name included in this group,” he continued. “I’m looking forward to making it fun and memorable and using this platform to continue to make Country Music shine.”

Bryan is a judge on “American Idol,” which recently celebrated 20 seasons on the air with a special cake-cutting ceremony on set.

“Things are looking UP for our 20th year of @americanidol,” Bryan wrote on Instagram next to a photo of himself alongside host Ryan Seacrest, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with their 20th-anniversary cake. “Who’s ready?”

“American Idol” returns in early 2022.

