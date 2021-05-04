Watch: Luke Bryan Reacts to Claim He Fathered Maren Morris’s Baby

Rumors spread easily in Hollywood, as “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan recently realized. After a false report that read Bryan fathered the child of Maren Morris, Bryan told Ellen DeGeneres that his mother called him to ask if it was true.

The rumor started when The Sun wrote that Morris had her first child with Luke Bryan and not her husband, Ryan Hurd, according to People. The Sun later corrected the story, but the damage was already done.

During his time on “Ellen DeGeneres,” where he was promoting his new music and upcoming tour, Bryan talked about the rumor that got started after some later-corrected reporting.

Bryan Said ‘I Do Not Need This’ After the False Claim

Is Luke Bryan… Maren Morris’ Baby Daddy?Luke Bryan finally addressed a rumor that's been on the minds of country music fans everywhere – is he the father of Maren Morris' baby? The singer shared how he found out about the falsehood from his mom, and how he, Maren, and her husband all had fun with the false gossip. Plus, Luke talked… 2021-05-04T13:00:11Z

Bryan’s mother called him after reading the article, he told DeGeneres.

“So, I’m having coffee, and my mother calls me and she goes, ‘I’m sitting here reading some gossip thing,’ which I don’t know how she subscribes to an online gossip thing anyway, and she goes, ‘It says you fathered Maren Moriss’ child,'” he said. “And I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. I don’t need this today.'”

Bryan says he sent the article by The Sun to Hurd, Morris’ husband. Hurd wrote “Waves,” Bryan’s most recent single.

“I shared it from my mother straight to Ryan, and I said, ‘Buddy, I think we need to talk,'” he added.

Morris Previously Corrected the Story & Joked About It

According to Us Weekly, Morris corrected the story and laughed about it on her Instagram stories on Friday, April 23.

“I guess the cat’s out of the bag @lukebryan,” she wrote at the time.

Hurd also responded, writing, “Damn you @LukeBryan I demand a paternity test.”

Bryan added on Ellen, “I am not the father. We can call Maury Povich or however y’all want to go about it.”

Bryan Responded to ‘American Idol’ Backlash

“American Idol” has faced backlash from fans about their second-chance twist on season 19, and Bryan talked about it on Ellen. He shared that he believes Arthur Gunn has built up a huge following since his time on “American Idol.”

“I’m reading the chatter too, and I’m like, ‘ooh, people are not liking this!'” Bryan said.

He also said he knew Gunn was a fan-favorite.

“We’re kind of validated that we brought some of them back,” he said.

DeGeneres said that Gunn is “super talented” though he’s not taking advantage of the wardrobe quite yet.

“I think us as judges, we love building these kids up,” Bryan shared.

DeGeneres brought Beane, a contestant who was voted off earlier in the season, onto her show after he was eliminated, and she shared that she plans to continue to do that with more contestants.

“It’s great that they get advice from you, I think you’re ‘Entertainer of the Year,’ that’s the title,” DeGeneres said.

Follow the Heavy on American Idol Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Versus ‘American Idol’ 2021: Which Show Has Better Ratings?