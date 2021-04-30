WATCH: Luke Bryan Has a Hilarious Reaction to Being Mistaken for Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are constantly teasing one another, whether it’s about their salaries, their looks, or their music. Bryan, a judge on “American Idol,” and Shelton, long-time coach on “The Voice,” are sometimes mistaken for one another as well.

During his April 29, 2021 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Bryan was asked about an Instagram post where he was seen on TV with the caption “Blake Shelton” under him.

The original Instagram post was uploaded on April 6, 2020, and it shows Bryan playing the guitar on-air. The caption reads, “I gotta work harder.”

Read on to see how Bryan reacted when asked about the photo.

Bryan Recalled Shelton Being Named ‘The Sexiest Man Alive’

After Fallon pulled up the photo and asked Bryan about it, he started laughing and said, “That’s classic!”

“Come on!” Fallon responded. “You work this hard! You have how many number ones! You’re like, ‘You think I’m Blake Shelton?!'”

Bryan took the mistake all in good fun, however.

“That’s the former Sexiest Man Alive right there on the couch,” Bryan said. “Before I, even before I even posted on Instagram, I sent it to Blake and I’m like, ‘I mean my life is pretty much over after this point.'”

Bryan continued, “You know, Blake just chooses to go gray. He just chooses to, like, look like a silver fox. I’ve got a lot of Just For Men hair products. I work hard on this! I still can’t separate from Blake, it’s just a shame.”

Bryan Commented on Catching COVID Before ‘American Idol’

Before the “American Idol” live shows started, it was announced that Bryan had tested positive for COVID-19 and wouldn’t be appearing on the first of the live shows. Fallon asked him about what that experience was like, and Bryan shared that he’d been very nervous about the media fallout and how people would react. He also assured Fallon he’d been very careful.

“I kind of quarantined myself off in a part of the house, and it was pretty easy to get through as far as my symptoms,” he shared.

Bryan also said he loves the talent on “American Idol” this season, though he knows that he says that every year.

“We’ve had [Ryan] Seacrest, who’s been there since day one, and he’s pretty shocked and amazed at the talent,” Bryan said.

Luke Bryan Is Heading Out On Tour in 2021

Bryan recently released a new album titled Born Here Live Here Die Here, and he is going on tour around the United States in 2021 on his tour titled “Proud to Be Right Here.”

The tour kicks off in June and finishes up in California in early October 2021. Tickets to the tour are available to purchase online.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC. “American Idol” airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

