Luke Bryan Reveals Who He Thinks Will Win Season 20 of ‘American Idol’

“American Idol” judge Luke Bryan has revealed who he thinks is in the right place to take home the title of season 20’s “American Idol” ahead of the semi-finals of the show.

After the Mothers’ Day show, which aired on Sunday, May 8, 2022, Bryan spoke with Access Hollywood and revealed which artist he thinks is in a good place to win the competition heading into the last two shows of the season.

Bryan Thinks Noah Thompson Is the One to Beat

Bryan told Access Hollywood that he thinks Noah Thompson is the frontrunner in the competition.

“You know, I think, for the top 5, at this point, enjoy it, at this point enjoy it, you made top 5, you’re getting the best exposure you could ever wish and want for, and I think you just have to get up there and have fun and just pick some songs that really allow you to connect,” Bryan said. “I think it’s interesting, you know, a lot of the fans that are voting have probably already picked their favorites. And I think it’s gonna be a tight race.”

He went on to talk about his specific thoughts about which of the remaining contestants—Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, Fritz Hager, HunterGirl, and Nicolina—were the best positioned to win the competition.

“When I look at the way that Noah is able to really just humbly connect, I think America really loves those stories,” the “American Idol” judge shared.

“But I think it’s anybody’s game, I really do. I mean, everybody in the top five has the things that makes them stand out.”

He concluded, “I think Noah might be my front-runner right now.”

At this point, with the unpredictable nature of voting, there’s no sure thing when it comes to who will win season 20 of “American Idol,” but Thompson’s fanbase and being a country singer definitely gives him some advantages.

Thompson Shared a Snippet of His New Song

The single comes as part of the top 7 recording singles for “American Idol,” which they perform during the show. Last season, Chayce Beckham’s song “23” was huge, charting at number one for multiple weeks following its release.

Thompson’s song sounds like a traditional country storytelling song.

Thompson shared a snippet of his song on Instagram, writing, “Here’s a little sneak peek of #onedaytonight CANNOT WAIT FOR YALL TO HEAR THIS SONG!! #countingdownthedays.”

“Now and then after work on Friday nights/you lean into a bottle of wine/and I just sip and watch her talk about forever/gotta admit, it might be my favorite thing ever,” he sings in the snippet.

Thompson will be able to perform his song if he makes it to the finale of the show, which he has a good chance of doing at the time of writing. He has a huge fanbase, and he has had a lot of positive reactions to his single.

Even having to perform from his hotel room during the top 7 show, Thompson was sent straight through to the top 5 after the nationwide vote.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time live coast-to-coast on ABC.

