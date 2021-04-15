WATCH: Luke Bryan Reveals Details About Sex Life

In a new Twitter video posted on The Skimm page, Luke Bryan is opening up about his sex life.

Asked what the key to a great marriage is, Bryan responded, “Communicate. Makeup sex.”

Texting with @LukeBryanOnline. We chatted with the @AmericanIdol judge and country star about his dream collab, and facetiming with @katyperry's new daughter #DaisyDove. Plus his NSFW secret to a great marriage. PS: His album #BornHereLiveHereDieHere deluxe edition is out now. pic.twitter.com/ltdl9HiN5h — theSkimm (@theskimm) April 14, 2021

He also dished that his dream collaboration outside of his genre of country music is Rihanna and that he has FaceTimed with Katy Perry’s young daughter, Daisy.

Asked who he would like to quarantine with the most, Bryan explained, “Definitely Lionel Richie. Cause his house is ginormous.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Luke Bryan & Caroline Boyer

Bryan and his wife, Caroline Boyer, have been married for an impressive 13 years. According to Country Living, the two first met and dated in college, but “broke up for several years before they got back together and Luke proposed.”

In an interview with The Huffington Post, Bryan shared, “We met [at Georgia Southern] back in fall 1998. At a little bar called Dingus Magee’s in Statesboro, Georgi… We dated in college and then we broke up for like five-and-a-half years and got back together… and we’ve been depending on each other ever since.”

He later told The Boot, “It took me eight seconds to figure it out — and it took her about eight years to figure it out… I had to drink a lot before I could go talk to her, but I did. Somehow I managed to ease over there and somewhat be charming. It was one of those situations for me, it was like, ‘Who is that and how do I go talk to her? And, yep, I’m going to marry that girl.'”

Luke Bryan on ‘Idol’

Bryan had to miss the first live show on American Idol last week because he tested positive for Covid-19.

He wrote on Twitter, “I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon.”

On Instagram, Idol announced Abdul’s return, writing, “We’re so excited to announce @paulaabdul will be stepping in as a guest judge to join Lionel Richie and Katy Perry as we get closer to crown a new winner.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Perry said that she had been in contact with Bryan, and he was feeling better.

“He was texting us. He was blowing up our phones during the whole episode…” She added, “He’s totally good. I think he’s gonna be alright. I think we’ll be seeing him next week.”

In his place, Abdul sat in and temporarily took over as a judge.

As highlighted by USA Today, Abdul was part of the series when it first aired on Fox in 2002. When the show moved to ABC in 2018, Bryan, Perry, and Richie took over as judges, and Seacrest returned as the show’s host.

On Sunday night, the top 16 contestants were revealed, and on Monday, that number was narrowed down to the top 12.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on ABC.

