Football Fans Trash-Talk Luke Bryan After ‘Weird’ TV Appearance

Country star Luke Bryan just kicked off a whirlwind media blitz leading up to the CMA Awards, which he’ll co-host with football great Peyton Manning on November 9, 2022. Country music fans will likely love the “American Idol” judge’s slew of scheduled promotional appearances, but football fans were divided over his first one over the weekend, with many posting on social media that he may have done a little too much “tailgating” before going on live TV.

Luke Bryan Gets Trash-Talked After ‘GameDay’ Appearance

Bryan kicked off his promotional appearances on November 5, serving as the celebrity guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay. According to the sports website Saturday Down South, the passionate Georgia Bulldogs fan didn’t see eye-to-eye with the panel; Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit all picked Tennessee to beat the Bulldogs in Athens, Georgia.

However, Bryan got the last laugh because Georgia did, indeed, beat Tennessee 27-13, and his picks proved to be more accurate than the experts’. Twitter had lots to say about Bryan’s appearance, with some lauding the singer for his picks.

One wrote, “Luke Bryan coming on Gameday and being the only person of the crew to pick Georgia and Notre Dame was legendary. Almost a full sweep besides that Bama pick! Thanks for coming to Athens!”

Though many were impressed with his picks, plenty of football fans were less than impressed with the star’s behavior on the show, which included getting down on the ground to kiss, pant and stick his tongue out like the Bulldogs’ mascot, Uga.

Clapping and bouncing frequently in his chair during the broadcast, he said he was already losing his voice ahead of doing a concert in Tampa that night, but revealed he had just the antidote.

Laughing, he said, “Advil, cold beer, it’ll be back!”

One person wrote, “Luke Bryan has to be the drunkest guest host they’ve had, which is impressive.”

“Luke Bryan sure seems to have done some tailgating before going on air for GameDay,” someone tweeted.

One woman wrote, “the way he literally cd not sit his a** down in his chair looked like he either has a prob w cocaine or hemorrhoids”

Another person tweeted, “Georgia should lose solely based on Luke Bryan being weird”

But Bryan will have another chance to impress sports fans on November 7, when he appears as a special guest on “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli,” airing on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 8:15 pm Eastern.

Luke Bryan Will Appear on Multiple Shows to Promote CMA Awards

After Bryan’s appearance on Peyton and Eli’s football show on November 7, country music fans can see Bryan host an ABC News special called “On the Road to the CMA Awards,” airing at 10 pm Eastern. In the one-hour show on ABC, reporters will travel to three different continents — Australia, Europe and North America — to share behind-the-scenes stories on some of country music’s top stars.

According to press materials, the show features artists Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson, Wynonna Judd, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson, with footage including the highs and lows of life on tour, private offstage moments, and some of the stars’ meetings with their most passionate fans.

Then on the morning of November 9, Bryan will appear on “Good Morning America,” providing a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals for the big awards show. Fans can also see two early awards given during GMA — the winners for Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year will be announced during the show.

On November 9, Bryan will return to host the CMA Awards for the second consecutive year, but this time Manning, a longtime friend, will co-host with him.

“When I was asked if Peyton Manning is someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn’t hesitate,” he said in a press statement. “We have become great friends through the years, and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast.”

“I am such a huge fan of Country Music,” Manning said, “so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.

The awards show will be a star-studded event, including performances by “American Idol” alums Jimmie Allen, Kelly Clarkson, and Carrie Underwood, and one by judge Katy Perry, who will perform her duet with Thomas Rhett.

Underwood, who’s taking a break from her tour to attend the CMA Awards in Nashville, is nominated for three awards: Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year for “If I Didn’t Love You,” her duet with Jason Aldean. Meanwhile, Bryan is nominated for being featured on Jordan Davis’ hit, “Buy Dirt,” which is up for Single of the Year.

In addition to hosting, Bryan is also scheduled to perform on the CMA Awards, potentially singing the surprise tune he dropped on November 3, called “Prayin’ in a Deerstand.”

The CMA Awards air November 9 at 8 pm Eastern on ABC.