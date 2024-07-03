Luke Bryan Reveals All 3 ‘Idol’ Judges May Be Replaced Next Season

With so much buzz about who will replace Katy Perry on season 23 of “American Idol,” fans have assumed that her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, are guaranteed to return to the show.

But on July 1, 2024, Billboard reported that Bryan told the outlet he and Richie still don’t know if ABC, owned by Disney, wants them back and added that host Ryan Seacrest doesn’t know their status either.

“It’s been interesting,” Bryan told Billboard. “It’s been something Disney been really tightlipped about with me and Lionel and Ryan. We currently haven’t heard what the story is on who’s coming back, and if Lionel and I are coming back.”

“I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do,” he added, “and we’re just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide.”

The fact Bryan is still in the dark about the future has stunned many fans, since ABC typically announces its judging panel for the next season by late July. He also told Billboard he knows very little about who producers are considering to replace Perry, who left in May to launch a new album and world tour, though he did float three names he’s heard are in the running: Pink, Meghan Trainor and Miley Cyrus.

Luke Bryan Said He’s on a Year-to-Year Contract With ‘American Idol’

ABC officially renewed “American Idol” for another season on May 10, according to Deadline. and though Seacrest hasn’t been officially confirmed as the host, the fact he’s been with the show since its 2002 inception and has ongoing contracts with ABC make it highly unlikely he won’t return.

But Bryan and Richie’s futures on the show are not set in stone. In comments Bryan made in May that were shared by his record label, he said the judges sign their contracts one season at a time.

“Yeah, I kind of roll in (after the season),” he said. “We’ll know how the show’s doing and typically everybody’s really fired up at Disney and ABC about it, so we’ll make that decision. Hadn’t made it yet.”

After Bryan told Billboard he still doesn’t know what the future holds, the outlet reported that representatives at “American Idol” declined to comment rather than assure fans that he and Richie will be back.

With the growing uncertainty around season 23’s judging panel, some fans have taken to social media to complain, including one who tweeted, “Wows America Idol will be stupid If they don’t bring him back right!! They need him”

On Heavy on American Idol’s Facebook page, many fans have expressed concern that not having any returning judges would hurt the show, including one who wrote, “”It’s a bust then. No fun to watch without them.”

Another advised, “Need them all, unless Randy, Paula and Simon are replacing them all”

Which Celebrities Are Being Considered for ‘American Idol’ Judging Panel

Lots of celebrity names have been buzzed about as potential replacements for Perry. In his chat with Billboard, Bryan said that though he hasn’t heard much about producers’ plans, he had heard rumblings that there were talks happening with Pink, Meghan Trainor and Miley Cyrus.

“I’ve said several names,” he told Billboard. “I think P!nk has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks.”

In mid-May, Pink told Entertainment Tonight she was hesitant to consider the role, saying, “I don’t like hurting people’s feelings.”

“I’m not set up for this,” she laughed.

Trainor, meanwhile, has literally begged for the position, telling Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” on June 12, “I have done every interview in the world and said that is my dream job. And I have emailed three … awesome people that work in that world who don’t really have, like, the full say, but I begged. I have begged for this job. I haven’t heard any updates, so (I’ll) check my emails. But, like, that is my dream job.”

The U.S. Sun first reported in February, days after Perry announced she was leaving the show, that producers already had their eye on Cyrus for the position. The 2024 Grammy winner served as a guest mentor on season 11 in 2009, per Fandom, and her sister Noah Cyrus did the same on season 21. Cyrus went on to serve as a coach on seasons 11 and 13 of “The Voice,” per NBC.

If producers are considering also replacing Bryan and Richie, that may revive buzz about some of the male artists’ whose names have continually popped up in reports about potential judges. After Jelly Roll served as a mentor on season 22, Perry suggested he’d make a great judge and he said he’d love to.

Jon Bon Jovi has also been mentioned as being a “top contender” for the role since his season finale role as a mentor to the top three, according to Life&Style. but that the price tag would be a steep $25 million.