WATCH: Luke Bryan’s Son Dances Just Like His Dad

Country star Luke Bryan‘s 13-year-old son Bo looks a lot like his dad, but the similarities don’t stop there.

In a video shared to Instagram by Luke’s wife Caroline Bryan, Bo can be seen busting out some pretty sweet dance moves during a tuxedo fitting. “Okay little Luke,” Caroline can be heard saying from behind the camera. Another voice off-camera says, “did you learn that move from your daddy?”

Check out the video below:

Bo looks like he’s ready to hit the dance floor at his cousin Jordan’s wedding this weekend. Luke and Caroline Bryan’s niece Jordan Cheshire is marrying Clint Eudy on September 5 in College Grove, Tennessee. The Bryan family will all be in attendance.

In the background behind Bo, the Bryans’ other son, 11-year-old Tate, can be seen relaxing in a chair. “Tate is like me…he just wants to sit down and have a snack,” Caroline commented on the video.

Luke’s hilarious mother LeClaire commented, “This boy is ate up with Luke Bryan genes.”

Caroline Also Shared a Video Of Her Mother In Law

Whenever Luke Bryan’s mother LeClaire is around, she never fails to liven things up. Caroline often shares amusing photos and videos of LeClaire, referring to her as MIL (mother-in-law).

Caroline recently shared an Instagram post including a photo of her with LeClaire and her nieces, Jordan and Kris Cheshire. The post also included a video of LeClaire being her hilariously blunt self.

“Wedding countdown has begun! MIL has a very special way of greeting us,” Caroline captioned the post. In the video, LeClaire greets Caroline by saying, “Good lord. Morning, b****. What a morning.” She’s not your average mother-in-law!

Caroline recently hit 1 million followers on Instagram and her husband couldn’t resist congratulating her. “My baby hit a million. She won’t brag but I will,” he wrote on Instagram.

Luke Bryan Will Be on ‘American Idol’ Season 20

Luke Bryan will once again be an “American Idol” judge in the spring 2022 season. He’ll be joined by other returning judges Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie as well as host Ryan Seacrest. Bryan, Perry, and Ritchie have been the judges since the iconic show moved from FOX to ABC in 2018.

In the meantime, fans can watch Bryan in his new docuseries, “My Dirt Road Diary,” exclusively streaming on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service. The show touches on some of the tragic losses Bryan has suffered, including the death of his brother, sister, and brother-in-law.

Bryan’s brother Chris died in a car crash in 1996. His sister Kelly passed away suddenly in 2007 from an undiagnosed illness. Bryan told Taste of Country that he can’t wait for his sons to hear his late brother’s voice for the first time in the docuseries.

“My children being able to hear my brother’s voice for the first time and know what he sounds like – stuff like that on the inside of the family is what makes this docuseries special,” he said.

The show’s title is a reference to Bryan’s 2013 song “Dirt Road Diary.”

