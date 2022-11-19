Luke Bryan’s Wife Confined to Wheelchair: What Happened?

Fans of “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan have been worried about the health of his notoriously spunky and sassy wife, Caroline, ever since she shared on Instagram that she’d undergone an “unexpected hip surgery” and was being cared for by numerous girlfriends. She’s now given additional clarification about what happened and why she’s now in a wheelchair. Here are the details…

Caroline Bryan’s ‘Unexpected Hip Surgery’ Wasn’t So Unexpected

On November 14, 2022, Caroline shared an Instagram photo of herself giving two thumbs-up in a pre-op room, likely at the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, which she tagged. She also included video of her friends taking care of her while she remained in bed, including one who held up a black-and-white t-shirt that read “Straight Outta Hip Surgery.”

Caroline wrote, “Well… unexpected hip surgery…. but I got the best care and surrounded by the most selfless friends ever!”

Fans were stunned to see Caroline, 42, laid up in bed mere days after accompanying Luke to the CMA Awards, which he co-hosted with Peyton Manning. On the post, many fans asked what happened, some jokingly blamed Luke, and others offered tips after having been through their own hip surgeries.

On November 18, Caroline put an end to the speculation by posting a new video to her Instagram Stories, explaining the situation as she got some fresh air while in a wheelchair.

“Finally getting out after a long week and these days I’m not walking, I am rolling in this,” she said, referring to her wheelchair. A friend walked alongside and in front of Caroline as she rolled herself down a long sidewalk.

“But I want to give an explanation,” Caroline continued. “I know I said ‘unexpected’ surgery. It wasn’t unexpected. I just wasn’t ready to accept it. I’ve known for a month I had to have it, so there was no emergency, no fall, no car wreck.”

The 42-year-old mom then explained, “I had a torn labrum, hip dysplasia, and a lot of arthritis. And so…it had gotten so bad that we just had to fix it. So that’s it. But I will do whatever they tell me to do to get better and get back out…because this not being able to move is not for me.”

According to the International Hip Dysplasia Institute, torn labrums are often caused by hip dysplasia, which is a skeletal alignment disorder where the femoral head and hip socket are misaligned. Mayo Clinic says the labrum is a ring of cartilage around the outside rim of the hip joint socket.

Luke Bryan Jokes Around at Doctor’s Office With Wife Caroline

In a separate video Caroline posted to her Stories on November 18, she could be seen stretched out on an exam table. Luke’s voice could be heard as the camera panned to the windows of the exam room and zoomed in on the one billboard standing along the road outside.

Ironically, the billboard featured a giant photo of him and Caroline with the words “We’re Proud To Support Our Hometown Hospital.” The billboard promoted Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee, which enlisted the Bryans in March 2022 to be co-chairs of a fundraising campaign to expand the hospital.

Luke used the billboard sighting to lighten the mood in the exam room. He zoomed in on the billboard and said, “Well, there we are.” He then moved the camera over to Caroline on the exam table and quipped, “and there we are.” He then did the back-and-forth a second time, making everyone in the room laugh, including Caroline.

Luke is likely taking time off to help with Caroline’s care; he is not due to perform again until November 30, when he kicks off a series of Las Vegas residency concerts. Meanwhile, “American Idol” auditions have wrapped up and Hollywood Week for season 23 won’t begin filming until early- to mid-December.