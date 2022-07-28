Music Superstar Recalls Being Rejected by ‘American Idol’

Country music superstar Maren Morris wasn’t always sure she was going to make it in the industry. She shared that she was once rejected by “American Idol.”

Morris has spoken about her rejection previously, but now she’s also shared a keepsake from her time on “American Idol,” which was ahead of season 7 of the show on August 6, 2007 in Irving, Texas.

“My mom found my American Idol audition ticket from 2007,” Morris wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of her ticket. “I didn’t make it past the first round cattle call… I wasn’t really into sports growing up but this feels like the equivalent of your mom saving your 10th place trophy.”

Morris Previously Shared Her Rejection Story

While appearing on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” country music star Maren Morris talked about how she was rejected from more than one singing competition including “The Voice” and “American Idol.”

She also told Rolling Stone Country that she was happy she didn’t make it not the show while some people use her songs now.

“I think about all of the freaking talent shows I’ve tried out for in my life and I’m so glad I didn’t make any of them,” she said. “It’s full circle, because I was rejected from ‘The Voice.’ I was rejected from ‘American Idol’ – and I’m happier for it now.”

What Other Singers Were Rejected From ‘American Idol’?

Multiple stars have said they were originally rejected by “American Idol.”

Colbie Caillat, a two-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter who has sold millions of albums, was originally rejected by the show, she told USA Today in 2010.

She told the outlet at the time that she auditioned for “American Idol” twice in her early career.

“I wasn’t ready for it at all,” she says. “I was shy. I was nervous. I didn’t look the greatest. I wasn’t ready for it yet. I was glad, when I auditioned, that they said no.”

Bebe Rexha, who served as a mentor on the most recent season of the competition, was also rejected from the show. She revealed on Twitter in 2018 that she auditioned for the show in 2008.

“10 years ago my mother and I waited 10 hours in line to audition for American Idol,” she wrote on Twitter. “I didn’t make it through. This year I’m mentoring!”

Rexha is now a Grammy award-nominated singer-songwriter. Her debut album came out in 2018 and reached number 13 on the Billboard 200 at its release.

“Glee” star Amber Riley and the late “Glee” actress Naya Rivera were also rejected by the show before they were cast on “Glee,” which aired on the same network.

According to Access Online, Riley had a sense of humor about being rejected from the show by producers.

“I auditioned for ‘American Idol’ at 17 and they told me ‘No,’” she said on “The Wendy Williams Show.” “I got to the producers. I didn’t get to meet anybody.”

She later added, “You know what? I still work on FOX and I get paid! Thank you, ‘American Idol.’”

Rivera had the same type of experience, she outlined on “The Talk.”

“American Idol” is set to return in the spring of 2023 with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan as well as host Ryan Seacrest.

