Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Addresses Jay-Z Feud Rumors

On June 7, former “American Idol” judge Mariah Carey took to social media to clear the air about her decision to leave Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label.

Carey wrote on social media, “The only ‘explosive’ situation I’d ever ‘get into’ with Hov is a creative tangent. Such as our #1 song, ‘Heartbreaker!!!’ To the people who make up these lies, I say, ‘Poof!—Vamoose, son of a —–!”

She also posted a video of the two’s duet, ‘Heartbreaker,’ further clarifying that a fight is not what sparked her departure from the label.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carey Responded to Claims in ‘The Sun’ That She and Jay-Z Had a ‘Blazing Row’

Carey’s “rebuttal” is a response to The Sun’s reports that she left Roc Nation after an argument between her and Jay Z.

The Sun wrote, “I can reveal she has sensationally quit the rapper’s management company Roc Nation after a blazing row between the two music superstars.”

It continued, “The pair erupted in a meeting about the future of Mariah’s career that sparked her decision to walk.”

A source added to The Sun, “Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all. She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation. She will formally depart in the next few weeks. It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years. But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse.”

Carey, however, has denied these allegations via social media and says that she and Jay-Z never had any sort of argument.

Carey Has Signed with Range Media Partners

On June 7, Deadline revealed that Carey has signed with Range Media Partners. Founded in September 2020 by Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnie, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, and Jack Whigham, the company has clients that include Michael Bay, Kinglsey Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Bradley Cooper, Johnny Depp, and others.

As outlined by Deadline, Carey will reunite with a woman named Melissa Ruderman at Range– Ruderman was her manager at Roc Nation before leaving in early 2021 to work for Range Media as a partner.

Soon after being founded, partner Chelsea McKinnies said in a statement obtained by Deadline, “We are thrilled to promote our colleagues who have contributed in such monumental ways since the launch of our company,” said founding partner Chelsea McKinnies. “Austin, Jen, Laura and Paige all embody unique talents and skillsets and we look forward to working alongside them as they continue to shape our business and our culture.”

When we started #JamAndLewisVol1 we put a wishlist together of all our favorite artists. The chance to reunite with our friend @MariahCarey was wishlist fulfillment at its finest. "Somewhat Loved." Coming June 10th, 2021. 🕶️+🦋 #SomewhatLoved #JamAndLewisxMariahCarey pic.twitter.com/ZZd5fn5j0I — Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis (@JamAndLewis) June 2, 2021

In June, Billboard announced that Carey united with duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis on the single “Somewhat Loved.”

The song is expected to be released on Thursday, June 10.

Together, Jimmy Jam and Lewis have written 31 top ten hits in the UK and 41 in the US, according to the book, “The People Who Created The Soundtrack To Your Life.”