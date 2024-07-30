‘Idol’ Runner-Up Stunned by Marriage Proposal: ‘What Are You Doing’

Though “American Idol” season 21 runner-up Megan Danielle has planned on spending “forever” with her boyfriend, Levi Walker, and his two young sons, the singer was still stunned by his surprise marriage proposal on July 28, 2024.

The following day, Danielle shared photos and videos of the sweet moment on social media, including a video of Walker and her soon-to-be stepsons surprising her with two bouquets as she arrived at an outdoor gathering of loved ones. As Walker got down on one knee, Danielle repeatedly exclaimed, “What are you doing!?”

Rendered speechless as Walker proposed, the Contemporary Christian singer nodded and the two embraced while the crowd cheered. She also raised up her hand, now adorned with an engagement ring, and shouted, “It fits!”

Many of Danielle’s fellow “Idol” alums have offered their well wishes as she became the second season 21 finalist to get engaged this summer, given that third place finisher Colin Stough proposed to his girlfriend in June.

Megan Danielle Will Happily Become ‘Bonus Mom’ to Fiance’s Boys & Hopes to Expand Family

Captioning a post on Instagram and Facebook that included photos and Walker’s proposal video, Danielle wrote, “The easiest question I’ve ever answered ❤️ #FutureMrsWalker 💍 #BonusMom”

Danielle also posted the video separately on Facebook, writing, “I get to marry my best friend y’all, omg! “

The couple has been together about two years and both are from Georgia. In July 2023, during a since-deleted Instagram Live with former “Idol” winner Maddie Poppe, Danielle said that she had been with Walker for about a year at that point. She told Poppe that Walker went to high school with her former boyfriend and “Idol” runner up Caleb Lee Hutchinson in the town of Dallas, which is abuot a half hour from Danielle’s hometown of Douglasville.

Walker has two sons, Ashton and Aiden, from a previous relationship, and Danielle has become extremely close with them.

When a fan asked whether they were her kids in the comment section of a January Instagram photo of her with the boys, Danielle replied, “they’re not biologically mine, but I’ll always treat them as my own. ❤️”

In June, Danielle posted a Facebook tribute to Walker on Father’s Day, calling him “the best dad” and sharing that she’s excited to one day expand their family.

She wrote, “You are so special to me and the boys love you so much! You do not get enough credit but you are so deserving of everything. I love you and I cannot wait to have one of our own and add to our family. ”

In another post just after opening Christmas presents, Danielle wrote, “I am truly thankful that God led me to these awesome boys. We may not be related but blood doesn’t always make a family. ❤️”

‘American Idol’ Family Celebrates Megan Danielle’s Engagement

Danielle, who continues to perform as an independent artist since placing second behind Iam Tongi on “Idol” in 2023, heard from lots of fellow contestants when she posted her engagement nes.

Top 5 finalist We Ani wrote, “Congrats baby!”

Top 20 finalist Hannah Nicolaisen, who got married on July 6, wrote, “YAAAAAAAYYYYYY MEGAN!!!!!!!!!! so so so happy for you!!!!!”

Platinum ticket recipient Elijah McCormick wrote, “YES!! Congrats!! 🤍🤍”

Top 20 finalist Matt Wilson chimed in, “CONGRATS MEGAN 🎉💍🎊!!”

Season 22 finalist Kaibrienne Richins commented, “CONGRATULATIONS ❤️❤️”

Many other “Idol” alums liked Danielle’s post, including season 20 winner Noah Thompson, and season 21 finalists Lucy Love, Haven Madison, Warren Peay and Marybeth Byrd.

Danielle’s engagement is her second “dream come true” of the month, which is what she called getting to perform at the Grand Old Opry on July 11 with Sidewalk Prophets. Their gave the crowd a preview of their upcoming single together, “Lookin’ Up.”