Singer Feared She Was Having a Miscarriage During Ryan Seacrest Interview

Popular singer Meghan Trainor experienced a scary moment while chatting with Ryan Seacrest. Back in 2023, when Trainor was pregnant with her second child, she thought she had suffered a miscarriage.

On the June 6 episode of Mythical Kitchen’s “Last Meals,” Trainor said that she was doing an interview with the “American Idol” host when she started bleeding heavily.

“That morning I was, like, stoked, beaming of joy, I videotaped it. I did interviews and they were like, ‘How are you?’ and I said, ‘I’m thriving.’ I was so happy. And then, right before my last interview, I look down and I’m gushing blood,” she said.

“I did that whole interview like, ‘don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry’ and then got through it. I shut the computer and was like, ‘Hey team I think I’m miscarrying right now,'” she continued.

“I went to the bathroom and saw what was happening, and I was like alright I had a baby this morning and now they’re gone. I was like I’m just gonna keep testing, and the pregnancy stick still said positive,” she added.

Thankfully, a blood test showed that Trainor and her baby were okay.

Meghan Trainor Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant at First

When Trainor first got pregnant, she mistook implantation bleeding for her menstrual period.

“That day, I literally did a TikTok that was like, ‘When you get your period on Fallon…'” Trainor told People magazine. “And that was me implanting. I was making [expletive] life. I was making life during my sound check at Fallon,” she added.

“I didn’t know [I was pregnant] because I bled in the beginning of this pregnancy to the point where I thought there were periods. So when I found out how far along I was like, ‘What? No, I just got pregnant and how am I that far?’ So I didn’t know bleeding is normal,” she explained.

Meghan Trainor Gave Birth to Baby Barry in July 2023

Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, welcomed a son they named Barry on July 1, 2023.

“On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world,” Trainor captioned an Instagram post on July 4, 2023.

“He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz…and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us,” she added.

Trainor and Sabara are also parents to 3-year-old son, Riley. Trainor announced that she was pregnant the first time around on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in October 2020.

“We were thinking about who do I tell first, and I was like, I told Hoda since I was 19 going to the TODAY show (that) I will have the most babies in the world. It finally happened and we’re so excited,” she said. “I do feel like I’m learning new things every single day. I realized how amazing women are. We’re all like, women are superheroes. This is crazy,” she added.

