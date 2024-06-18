Grammy Winner Ready to Replace ‘American Idol’ Judge Katy Perry: ‘Dream Job’

Never mind that pop star Meghan Trainor is launching a world tour, watching her new album climb the charts, and chasing around two little kids. The busy Grammy winner says she’s ready to take on another job: replacing one of her idols, Katy Perry, on “American Idol.”

Trainor, who won the Grammy for “Best New Artist” in 2016, has been among the stars most frequently buzzed about as a potential replacement since Perry announced her departure in February, and has even received a thumbs up from fellow judge Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest.

However, the 30-year-old hitmaker, who appeared twice on the show during season 22, told Bravo’s Andy Cohen on June 12, 2024, that although she has “begged” for the job, she’s still waiting to hear from producers.

Meghan Trainor Says ‘American Idol’ Has Been Her Favorite Show Since She Was a Child

Trainor, who served as a season 22 celebrity mentor in April, revealed just how much she wants to replace Perry during her appearance on the “Watch What Happens Live After Show” when a viewer asked whether she’d received any kind of communication from the “Idol” team about the role.

“I have done every interview in the world and said that is my dream job,” Trainor replied. “And I have emailed three … awesome people that work in that world who don’t really have, like, the full say, but I begged. I have begged for this job. I haven’t heard any updates, so (I’ll) check my emails. But, like, that is my dream job.”

“I want to drive to work (at) ‘American Idol,’ and then drive home,” Trainor continued, adding the she loves being “part of the process” from a contestant’s audition to achieving stardom, saying that she gets “way too attached” to those chasing their dreams.

The pop singer/songwriter concluded, “It’s like, my favorite show — I’ve watched it since I was a child, so that’s my dream job.”

Cohen exclaimed, “We need to get you on that show!”

Trainor would bring a bevy of experience to the position, given that she served as a mentor, performed on the show weeks later, and served as a judge on “Australian Idol” in 2023 alongside former U.S. judge Harry Connick Jr.

After she mentored the top 12 contestants in April, ET asked Bryan whether he could envision her at the judge’s table between him and Lionel Richie.

“”I think Meghan’s always been real fun,” he replied. “You know, that’s kinda been her brand, to have fun. (She’s) real witty, so certainly.”

Seacrest gave Meghan a ringing endorsement, too, telling ET, “She was very good (as a mentor). Meghan is a super talent, too, and she’s got a great sense of humor. She’s fun and she’s spontaneous.”

Producers have remained tight-lipped about who they’re considering to replace Perry, but others who have said they’re interested in the gig include past “Idol” winners Jordin Sparks and Fantasia Barrino, as well as Jelly Roll, another season 22 mentor, also said he’d love the job.

Meghan Trainor Says Whenever She Connects With Katy Perry, She’s ‘Dying Inside’

If Trainor does wind up getting the job, she’d be replacing one of her own idols. On June 14, while talking to SiriusXM’s Jess The Reporter, she revealed what a huge fan she is of Perry.

When Jess asked whether Trainor was a ‘California Gurl,’ referencing Perry’s 2010 hit, Trainor replied said she was and can still remember how she felt watching her 2012 documentary, “Part of Me.”

“I remember I was flying to LA because I had to move there for ‘All About That Base,’ and I watched her movie with my mom about her life as a superstar,” Trainor said. “And my mom was crying, she’s like, ‘That’s gonna be you someday!'”

“And it really did happen,” Jess interjected.

“Yeah, she’s like my number one inspo,” Trainor responded. “And every time I see her, I act, like, really cool, but I’m dying inside.”

Perry left “American Idol” after the season 22 finale in order to focus on releasing new music and touring. On June 17, she announced her first single off her sixth album will be released in July.

Trainor said she can’t wait to hear Perry’s new album, telling Jess, “I’ve heard rumors that it’s, like, her best music yet.”