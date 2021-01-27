Country Star ‘Not Sorry’ For Recording Song Luke Bryan Wanted

A new country music superstar is on the scene, and they’re recording songs that were loved by larger-than-life artists. Morgan Wallen, a successful rising artist following his The Voice tenure, recently debuted “Sand in My Boots” and said he wasn’t sorry that Luke Bryan loved the song too.

The song was written by HARDY and Charlie Handsom. Both Bryan and Wallen fell in love with the song and wanted to record it.

According to Billboard, “Sand in My Boots” topped the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums charts. It also hit number 8 on the Hot Country Songs chart. In a talk on Apple Music Country’s Happy Hour Radio, Wallen and the writers talked about how the song came to be and why it’s so popular.

Luke Bryan Loved ‘Sand in My Boots’

During the interview, Wallen talked about how he instantly knew he loved the song the first time he heard it.

“I listened to it,” Wallen said. “I immediately fell in love with it, man. I knew I was going to have to change some of your Mississippi s*** off of there, but that’s all right.”

HARDY then commented that he had also played the song for Luke Bryan who “fell in love with it too.”

He added, “We were all like, ‘Man, we wanted [Wallen] to have it. We thought you could make it cool’ So he missed out.”

Wallen added, “Sorry, Luke.”

Morgan Wallen Recently Faced Criticism From Blake Shelton

According to Taste of Country, a “mullet war” is going on between Shelton and Wallen.

When Blake was asked what he thinks of the Wallen’s hair, he responded, “It’s pretty weak.”

The outlet quoted him as joking, “His mullet is kind of like a bob haircut. I wanna see it get down to about the middle of his back, like me and you know, Tracy Lawrence.” He continued, “Toby Keith even had some kind of a weird mullet back then. I wanna see some length on that thing,” the elder singer continues. See the full clip of him talking about Wallen’s mullet below.”

Shelton’s not too worried about the mullet, however; he’s more worried about losing some weight before he gets married.

During an interview on an episode of “Party Barn Radio,” Shelton opened up to country music star and American Idol judge Luke Bryan about the goals that he has.

“I feel like if I say 10 [pounds], I have to do it,” he said when asked about how much weight he planned on losing before the nuptials. “So 10. It’s out there now. I can’t let people down. I’ve readjusted all the mirrors in the house, so they look like when you’re taking a selfie from up above because I can’t even stand to look at myself in the mirror.”

He added, “So, I’ve rearranged them where they’re kind of angled down, looking down on me, so I’m looking up and it’s not so bad.”

