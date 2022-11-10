Top 5 Most Expensive ‘American Idol’ Contestants on Cameo

“American Idol” has turned out some major celebrities over its 20-year run, from superstar Kelly Clarkson to EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson. Many contestants from the show have listed themselves on Cameo, a website where fans can purchase video messages from their favorite stars.

Keep reading below to find out which “American Idol” contestants are the most expensive on the website.

5. TIE: Pia Toscano (Season 10) & Blake Lewis (Season 6)

Season 10’s Pia Toscano and season 6 runner-up Blake Lewis share the fifth spot on this list. Each star charges $75 for a personalized video on Cameo. Toscano made it to the top nine of her season, and since “Idol” has gone on to release a full-length album, and is starring in a new movie-musical, “1660 Vine”, about influencers living in a house together. Lewis has released multiple albums and toured in his time since the show.

4. TIE: Several Artists

Seven artists tie for the fourth most expensive “Idol” contestant on Cameo. Season 1 runner-up Justin Guarini, season 2’s third-place finisher Kimberley Locke, season 16’s Ron Bultongez, two-time competitor Layla Spring from seasons 16 and 18, season 2’s Frenchie Davis (who also made the list of the most expensive “The Voice” contestants on Cameo), season 18’s Natalie Jane, and season 12’s Vincent Powell all charge fans $100 for a short, personalized video.

3. Katharine McPhee (Season 5)

Season 5’s runner-up Katharine McPhee charges fans $120 for a solo personalized video on Cameo but has also partnered with superstar and her multi-Grammy-Award-winning husband David Foster, and as a pair the two charge $500, though Heavy is only including McPhee’s solo cost in this list. McPhee and Foster first met during McPhee’s “Idol” season when Foster and Andrea Bocelli performed on the April 26 results show. McPhee and her husband are now working on a brand new Christmas EP, which comes out November 25.

2. Haley Reinhart (Season 10)

Season 10’s third-place finisher Haley Reinhart charges $150 for a personalized video and has an average video time of just under two minutes. Despite losing the title to Scotty McCreery, the singer has gone on to great success, releasing multiple studio albums in her decade since the show, and has dipped her toe into the acting world in recent years, lending her voice to the main cast of “F Is for Family” on Netflix, and making her film debut in Netflix’s “We Can Be Heroes”.

1. Lauren Spencer-Smith (Season 18)

One of the first Canadians on “American Idol”, season 18’s Lauren Spencer-Smith may not have made it past the top 20 in the competition, but she comes in at number one on our list. Spencer-Smith charges fans $200 for a personalized video and $140 for a business video. On the show, Spencer-Smith was known to sing popular music as well as classic standards, auditioning with P!nk’s “What About Us” and Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way”. Since the competition, Spencer-Smith has seen success after her song “Fingers Crossed” went viral on TikTok, which now has over 260 million listens on Spotify. The track even made it to 19 on the U.S. charts.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Alum Stars in Netflix Reality Show ‘Buying Beverly Hills’