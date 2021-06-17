Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Kicked Out of NYC Park

A former fan-favorite “American Idol” contestant was kicked out of a New York City park when performing for a crowd.

According to a report by The Village Sun, Philip “Blind Boy” Murphy was performing in Washington Square Park when he was asked to leave. The report says that the Parks Department and police have been cracking down on amplified sound.

“I really wanted to play today,” Murphy told the outlet after being asked to leave.

Murphy Got a Lot of Support Following His ‘American Idol’ Elimination

Murphy never made it to the season 19 live show portion of “American Idol.” When it came time for judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to decide on the people moving on from the “Showstopper” round, Murphy was eliminated.

Richie, who could not be at the elimination in person because he was quarantining after possible COVID-19 exposure, later tweeted out his support for Murphy.

Richie tweeted to congratulate Murphy on his American Idol run, writing, “Your spirit is so inspiring @blindboymusic! I have every faith that this isn’t the last time we’ll see you.”

That’s not the only message of support Murphy received from a star on Twitter, however. Actor Josh Gad also reached out with a surprising request.

“Hey @blindboy_music you were robbed on @AmericanIdol and I would love for you to honor us by writing a song for us on #CentralParkTV – DM me.”

Murphy and his fans both responded positively to the tweet.

“I’d be honored. :) Dming you now,” Murphy wrote in his reply to the star.

Fans Were Upset When Murphy Was Sent Home

One fan said they would no longer be watching the show after the decision.

“I’m officially boycotting @AmericanIdol for eliminating Murphy!!!! Such a bad decision!! He’s going to be a superstar. What is wrong with these judges?!?!?!”

One person tweeted, “How can you do that to Murphy on your birthday? He has an incredibly, interesting, distinctive voice. Big mistake cutting him.”

Another wrote, “I LOVE Murphy’s voice!! Somebody give him a recording contract!”

Others were more upset with the show.

“That decision was terrible,” one person wrote in a tweet with over 250 likes. “They put through people with less talent than Murphy. I would buy his songs now.”

The singer-songwriter was later invited back to perform during the “American Idol” season 19 finale.

He took to Instagram to share a photo of himself at the finale, writing “I am very happy to have been a part of the #AmericanIdol season finale! Thank you all for supporting me on this amazing adventure. I can’t wait for the next one. :) #BlindBoyMusic #murphyonidol #abc”

Murphy received a lot of support from former “American Idol” contestants when he shared the photo.

Graham DeFranco, who also performed at the finale, commented “I absolutely love you,” and season 19 contestant Madison Watkins wrote, “You’re perfect.”

If he wanted to try again, Murphy could audition for “American Idol” season 20. Because he did not win the competition and likely does not have a competing recording contract, he would have no bars keeping him from auditioning.

According to the 2021 eligibility rules, “You are ineligible to participate in the Program if you competed in any previous season of ‘American Idol’ and placed first in the competition.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Kelly Clarkson’s Iconic ‘American Idol’ Audition