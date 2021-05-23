‘American Idol’s’ Murphy: Where Is He Today?

“American Idol’s” very own Murphy will be performing during tonight’s finale.

Murphy was eliminated earlier this season but was fortunate enough to score a huge opportunity before being eliminated from the show when actor Josh Gad took to Twitter and asked if Murphy would be part of his series, “Central Park”.

Hey @Blindboy_music you were robbed on @AmericanIdol and I would love for you to honor us by writing a song for us on #CentralParkTV – DM me — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 30, 2021

There has been no update on whether or not Murphy is, in fact, working on songwriting with Gad, but there has been no evidence to the contrary.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Viewers Were Upset With Murphy’s Swift Departure

Gad wasn’t the only one upset with Murphy’s departure from the show– many fans were also shocked that he didn’t advance.

Another added, “Murphy being voted off @americanidol was bullshit.”

A third wrote, “I love Philip Murphy and cannot understand why he was voted off on American Idol. He has a magical voice and sounds like himself and his music calms and helps the world through these times and gives us all hope. I cried when he walked away after being voted off. Stay strong man!”

Murphy Earned 2 Yeses From the Judges

When Murphy first auditioned for “American Idol”, he received two yeses from Lionel and Luke. He ended up being eliminated when the competition was narrowed down from 64 competitors to 24.

As pointed out by Stars Offline, Murphy was sent home when the judges said he was “not right for the series.”

And what do we know about Murphy?

The 28-year-old was eliminated on his 28th birthday, as pointed out by Stars Offline. According to Meaww, he hails from Seattle, where he is a street performer.

When he spoke to Seattle Refined, Murphy shared, “If I could say this plainly, the other day I was out busking. It’s what I do for a living, I’m a street performer, and it makes me a fine living. It’s nothing extravagant, but if you work hard you get your daily bread and that feels good. There’s never an unfulfilling day. But a man of harder times walked up to me and he told me, ‘I don’t get to hear music that often. I don’t have a cell phone, I don’t have internet. I get to listen to you and you are fantastic. Thank you for coming outside and singing us some songs because I’ve been waiting on this for a long time.’ And I mean, what else can you ask for as a musician? Somebody who walks right up to you and says ‘Thank you. I value you.’ And they say ‘You help me make it through the day.’ That means so much.”

In the same interview, Murphy was asked to sum up his “Idol” experience. He said, “In a few words: I couldn’t have asked for anything more. I was embraced by people who were hopeful for me, that believed in who I was and were excited to see what else I could do. I walked out of that place a better performer, singer and I mean, human. I just got to hear so many wonderful stories and I got to see who else was with me there, and I just took it all in and it was beautiful. What else can you ask for.”

The finale of “American Idol” airs Sunday on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern time, 5 p.m. Pacific time.