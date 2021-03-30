Eliminated ‘American Idol’ Contestant Gets Exciting Songwriting Opportunity

Sometimes being eliminated on American Idol is not the end of the road for hopeful contestants, and it sometimes acts as the beginning of a huge career. That could be the case for fan-favorite contestant Phillip Murphy who was eliminated during the “Showstopper” round of the competition.

Murphy was delivered the unfortunate news by judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan after choosing to perform an original song for his “Showstopper” performance. Judge Lionel Richie, who could not be at the elimination in person because he was quarantining after possible COVID-19 exposure, later tweeted out his support for Murphy.

Richie tweeted to congratulate Murphy on his American Idol run, writing, “Your spirit is so inspiring @blindboymusic! I have every faith that this isn’t the last time we’ll see you.”

That’s not the only message of support Murphy received from a star on Twitter, however. Actor Josh Gad also reached out with a surprising request.

Murphy Received a Songwriting Offer

Hey @Blindboy_music you were robbed on @AmericanIdol and I would love for you to honor us by writing a song for us on #CentralParkTV – DM me — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 30, 2021

Josh Gad reached out to Murphy on Twitter the day after his elimination episode aired.

Murphy and his fans both responded positively to the tweet.

“I’d be honored. :) Dming you now,” Murphy wrote in his reply to the star.

This could be the start of a long songwriting career for Murphy, who was a fan-favorite contestant on the show.

Murphy also shared a video of him playing a song with American Idol contestant Graham DeFranco, and fans used the opportunity to let him know that they wanted to support him and they were upset he was eliminated from the competition.

“So grateful for you, Murphy,” one fan wrote. “Simply, your presence/artistry delivers joy. Keep leading with your heart, keep trusting your divine intuition, keep the vibration rising! I’m sure you will reach all those should who have been waiting for your art much faster than you would have with Idol.”

Fans Were Upset When Murphy Was Eliminated

One fan said they would no longer be watching the show after the decision.

“I’m officially boycotting @AmericanIdol for eliminating Murphy!!!! Such a bad decision!! He’s going to be a superstar. What is wrong with these judges?!?!?!”

One person tweeted, “How can you do that to Murphy on your birthday? He has an incredibly, interesting, distinctive voice. Big mistake cutting him.”

Another wrote, “I LOVE Murphy’s voice!! Somebody give him a recording contract!”

Others were more upset with the show.

“That decision was terrible,” one person wrote in a tweet with over 250 likes. “They put through people with less talent than Murphy. I would buy his songs now.”

Murphy thanked his supporters following the elimination in a touching post on Instagram.

“Thank you for everyone that showed faith in me. Though my journey is over on #AmericanIdol, I’ll still be singing,” he wrote. “Tomorrow is a new day and the horizon looks very inviting. #Murphyonidol See you soon. :)”

American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

