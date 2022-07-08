‘American Idol’ Stars Get ‘Stranded’ Overseas While Performing for U.S. Troops

Two “American Idol” fan favorites have embarked on a surprise acoustic tour for U.S. Navy sailors and officers stationed overseas, but have run into major travel issues. Navy Entertainment, which invites popular acts to entertain troops and boost morale on Naval bases around the world, booked a series of free acoustic concerts for servicemembers based in Europe, featuring “American Idol” Season 15 winner Trent Harmon and Season 20 finalist Leah Marlene, who took third place in the May 23 grand finale.

But getting to each Naval base has been far from smooth sailing.

Marlene set out for the previously-unannounced Navy tour from Bloomington International Airport, near her hometown of Normal, Ill., on July 5. Posing for an Instagram photo with her luggage and the sun rising behind her, she wrote, “En route to Europe this morning to play a few shows for the U.S. Navy! I’m so incredibly grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to see what beautiful people and memories this week has in store!”

What she didn’t expect were all the travel hiccups she would also endure. Marlene has periodically posted photos and videos from the trip in her Instagram stories, detailing an exhausting travel itinerary and multiple flight delays. On July 6, she posted a brief video from the road, describing how excited she is for her upcoming hometown concert, but stumbled over her words. She wrote, “I’m so tired right now I can’t even talk!”

Fortunately, Marlene and Harmon made it to their first tour stop on July 6 in Souda Bay, a base on the island of Crete, Greece. Marlene posted an excerpt on TikTok of the pair singing the classic Journey song “Separate Ways,” accompanied on guitar by Marlene’s dad, HoneymoonSuite guitarist Derry Grehan.

After their stop in Greece, the “Idol” stars’ were scheduled to move on to Sigonella, Italy, for a July 8 evening performance. But on July 7, Marlene shared a selfie in her stories with a bewildered expression on her face. She wrote, “Stranded in Athens for the night. Pretty much every flight on this trip has been significantly delayed…that’s post-COVID airport travel for ya!”

On the morning of July 8, Grehan echoed his daughter’s travel frustrations in his own Instagram post, featuring a photo of Athens. “Took this from my hotel room this morning in Athens,” he wrote. “Leah and I are bouncing around the Mediterranean doing some shows for US Navy troops. Lots of fun so far but flying is a mess everywhere.”

Hours later, Marlene added several new updates to her Instagram stories. In one, she was photographed sleeping in an airplane seat with a mask covering her face and a black hat tipped down over her eyes. Over the photo, she typed, “LOLLL MOOD.”

Due to the Idols stars’ travel delays, the Naval base in Sigonella announced to their troops in a Facebook post that their planned outdoor concert would take place indoors later in the evening, with a meet-and-greet session afterward.

Despite Travel Hiccups, Marlene Calls Trip ‘Incredible’

Marlene, Harmon, and their travel companions are still making the best of the trip, despite so many travel issues. On July 6, Marlene posted a series of photos on Instagram of them meeting with sailors, sightseeing, and dining outside. She wrote, “An incredible first stop in Souda Bay.” Harmon posted similar visuals to his Instagram stories, including a scenic video and a photo with troops.

Meanwhile, while still trying to reach their second tour stop in Italy on July 8, Marlene posted an update to her Instagram stories following her on-flight nap. In that wide-eyed selfie, she tagged Germany’s Munich Airport as her location, writing, “This is the best airport ever. It is SO QUIET dare I say peaceful!? Who knew an airport could be so peaceful. So clean. The food is so fresh. Vibes are good.”

Fans Thrilled To See Marlene & Harmon Touring Together

As soon as Marlene and Harmon posted photos with each other on social media, “American Idol” fans expressed delight at the unexpected pairing of Marlene and Harmon on tour together, as well as sightings of her dad with them.

On Marlene’s Instagram photos, fans were excited to see Harmon, who doesn’t post frequently on the platform. One fan wrote, “Omg Trent!!!! I adored him on Idol.” Another said, “I didn’t know you were close to Trent!!” And one commenter simply wrote, “Trent!!!!” followed by a heart emoji.

People also commented on how excited they were to see guitarist Grehan made the trip. The proud dad has been part of Marlene’s success story since her “American Idol” audition, when she told the judges, “I grew up around guitars and music; my dad was an ’80s rocker.” He accompanied her to other auditions, coached her throughout her journey on the show, and played on stage with her and Katy Perry.