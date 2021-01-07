Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Comes Under Fire in Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj is facing a $200 million lawsuit. According to TMZ, a fellow rapper has claimed that Minaj’s song, “Rich Sex”, is a rip off of his own beat.

The rapper, Jawara Headley, who goes by the stage name Brinx Billions, stated that Minaj heard his version of “Rich Sex” prior to 2016. TMZ wrote that in docs the outlet obtained, “Brinx claims Nicki told him it would be extremely marketable and become a global hit.” He went on to state that he is the “sole” author/creator/composer/writer, and producer of the song.

In an update, TMZ reported that according to the ASCAP database, Jawara is already credited as a writer on “Rich Sex”.

The song appeared on Minaj’s 2018 album, Queen.

Who Is Brinx Billions?

And just who is Brinx Billions?

The rapper hails from Jamaica, Queens, and his name alludes to the “powerful armored transportation service protecting large amounts of currency,” according to Nicki Minaj Fandom.

His songs include “Gangsta for Life”, which featured artist Movado, as well as the single “Knock Your Socks Off.”

According to the website, Brinx has collaborated with Minaj on “I Endorse These Strippers” and “Mind on My Money.”

Minaj Gave Birth in Late September

Minaj, on the other hand, has been busy with motherhood. The 38-year-old only recently revealed her first batch of baby photos on Instagram, with the caption, “The most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on.”

In an interview with Queen Radio in early January, Minaj opened up about naming her son. She shared, “You know what his name was supposed to be? I think I might still change it,” Minaj said. “A lot of people said they liked it, but I said, ‘Nah.’ His name was going to be Ninja.”

She said she “changed it at the last minute.”

The child marks the first son together for Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty, 41, who wed in October 2019. The pair met as teenagers and reconnected a year before marrying.

As part of a Twitter Q+A in December 2020, Minaj discussed her birthing story, revealing that she was at home when she went into labor. According to US Weekly, Minaj said, “Yes. I was butt naked. Just got out of the shower & I asked [husband Kenneth Petty] to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & quietly said ‘omg, I’m about to be in labor.’” She added, “He was very scared and I was laughing at him.”

In her first Instagram of her little one, Minaj wrote, “Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time… It meant the world to me. I am so grateful and in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo [sic] boy in the whole wide world.”

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

