Former Idol Judge’s Wife Opens up About Dealing With Death

Nicole Kidman is opening up about her experience filming the hit TV show The Undoing.

The series follows a therapist named Grace Fraser, whose life unravels after she learns her husband may be responsible for a tragic event that is unwittingly closer to Grace than she initially realized.

In a recent interview with Marc Maron on his podcast, WTF With Marc Maron, Kidman said that filming The Undoing, and even Big Little Lies, has had a huge effect on her mental health. Kidman explained that she fully immerses herself in the minds of the people she portrays, which has taken its toll on her body and mind over time.

“Even on The Undoing it kind of happened where I just like suddenly was in this place of… There was sort of a disquietness to my personality… where I was uneasy and there was duress on who I was.”

She said that she even became ill during filming. “I went down for a week because your immune system- it doesn’t know the difference between acting and truth when you’re doing them.”

Kidman explained that while other actors may be able to train their bodies and convince them that it’s “just acting,” it doesn’t quite work for her.

Phone Calls

Speaking of being alerted by alarming news, Kidman discussed that one night, she received a fax from director Stanley Kubrick asking her to call him. She waited until the next day to return the message, but by then, Kubrick’s assistant called to tell her that the director had passed.

Because of this tragic incident, Kidman now has a fear of late-night phone calls. She shared, “I have a huge fear of phone calls in the night now, because I’ve received a number of them with that sort of news, my father included.”

Nicole Kidman Today

What is The Undoing star and her beau up to these days? According to Hello Magazine, the actor recently spent time in Australia, where she was filming the movie The Northman. Kidman and Urban spent the time in Australia alongside their daughters, Sunday and Faith.

Speaking to Katie Couric about her work life, she said, “Now I’m in Northern Ireland on Robert Eggers’ film. I play a Viking…”

Before the pandemic, Kidman and Urban typically split their time between Nashville and London. Speaking to Hello! about how the pandemic really switched around her schedule, as it has for many people, she said, “We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can’t go to the store, to a restaurant of the movies.”

She added, “Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us.”

What will be next on her busy plate? According to ComingSoon.net, Bardem and Kidman are in talks for Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, a film about the I Love Lucy stars. It will be produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch, Deadline reported.

