Season 20 ‘American Idol’ Contestant ‘Forever Grateful’ Following Elimination

Nicolina Bozzo, a top-five contestant on season 20 of ABC’s “American Idol,” is grateful for her time on the show after being eliminated ahead of the finale.

“i feel like a winner,” Nicolina, 19, wrote on Instagram. “i am so proud of how far i’ve come. looking back at life i now know it was all worth it. all the struggles. all the tears. it all makes sense. i have come so so far from who i was a year ago and i’ll be forever grateful of this experience. this is only the beginning and i am so excited to start the next chapter of my life and take u all along on this ride with me. love u all forever.”

She will still be taking part in the finale, as all of the top 10 contestants will be returning to the show.

Nicolina Thanked Her Friends, Family & Fans

In a separate post, Nicolina thanked people who helped her along the way.

“my two sisters @alessiabozzo__ @babybelle009 you two are the reason i even tried out of this show,” she wrote. “you two have given me the strength and motivation to keep moving and keep pushing when i had nothing left to give. getting to see ur faces light up when u seen me on stage is the best gift i could ever ask for and i hope this is a memory that you two will treasure forever. thank u for pushing me beyond my limits and showing me what i was born to do.”

She then thanked her father for sticking with her throughout the entire journey, as well as her grandmother, who she dedicated a song to while on the show. She mentioned that there were “A LOT of rough moments” on the show.

She concluded, “and finally, all of my supporters… you have gotten me to a point in my life i never thought i’d be. you all showed me that singing is what i was born to do. thank u🤍.”

Fans Call Nicolina a Star

In the comment section of her post, fans and friends encouraged Nicolina.

“A STAR!” fellow season 20 contestant Elli Rowe wrote. “Can’t wait to see ur career continue to soar. You’re amazing.”

Sage, who was also on the season, wrote, “proud of you baby girl!!!! watch out world!!”

“You were incredible tonight, and this is only the beginning. Congratulations on an amazing journey thus far. Soooo proud of you!,” one fan commented.

During the top five episode, Nicolina performed two songs. The first, which was in a category dedicated to “American Idol” winner Carrie Underwood, was her song “Blown Away,” and the second, which was supposed to be a song a contestant would use to close the show, was, “All I Ask” by Adele.

“Both of your performances were stella,” one person commented on the Instagram post. “A Top 5 Finish on @americanidol is an amazing accomplishment! It’s the end of the chapter and the beginning of a new one! You are just getting started.”

Nicolina will return for the “American Idol” finale, which airs on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time live coast-to-coast on ABC.

