‘American Idol’ Finalist Says They Never ‘Expected’ To Make Finale

Noah Thompson is one of three finalists on ABC’s “American Idol” season 20, and the singer originally didn’t even sign himself up for the competition.

During his audition, Thompson sang for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. The 19-year-old construction worker from Kentucky told the judges that his friend Arthur signed him up for the competition.

“I didn’t find ‘American Idol,’ my buddy found ‘American Idol’ for me. He signed me up for it,” Thompson shared. “We was actually hanging sheetrock at work and he said, ‘I’m gonna sign you up for it’ and I said, ‘No, you’re not.’”

He said at the time, “It’s pretty cool to know someone believes in you more than you believe in yourself.”

Now, Thompson has won the hearts of viewers and made his way all the way to the final three with a good chance of winning the competition.

Thompson Did Not Expect to Make the Finale

In an interview with Hollywood Life and other outlets, Thompson revealed that he didn’t expect to make it all the way through to the finale of “American Idol.”

“I feel like there’s just no words for it,” he shared. “The way I feel about it, I would be in complete shock to be honest because I did not expect to make it this far whatsoever – at all – never in a million years, so I would be so grateful.”

He added, “But at the same time, I would love to see either one of them, [Leah Marlene] or [HunterGirl], win the show. I would have loved to see Nicolina and Fritz [Hager] win. Honestly, I would have loved to see anybody win the show. I’m just really happy to be here.”

Thompson Will Be Performing With Melissa Etheridge

During the finale, Thompson will be teaming up with country singer Melissa Etheridge for a duet.

As with all three finalists, he also performed in his hometown after being received with a parade. He recently took to Instagram to thank fans for coming out to his hometown concert.

“What else could a dude ask for?” he wrote on Instagram. “This was the best day of my life and it’s all because of you guys!! Cannot believe the amount of people that showed up to show support, meant the absolute world to me. Big thanks to these guys for coming out and surprising me on this stage in the photos and to everyone else, y’all have given me a night that I’ll forever be grateful for so thank you.”

Thompson said that he came into “American Idol” scared.

“Came into this competition scared out of my mind, it’s all so surreal.. I have no words man. You guys mean the absolute world to me, thank you for everything!! Cannot believe this right now #americanidol #top3 #grateful,” he wrote after he made it to the top three in the competition.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time live coast-to-coast on ABC.

