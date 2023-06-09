Noah Thompson Celebrates Big Moment in His Career

After winning season 20 of “American Idol,” Noah Thompson has finally released his first EP album called “Middle of God Knows Where” on June 9, 2023.

The album, which is published under the 19 Recordings label, is comprised of six songs, including the fourth track which shares the album namesake. “One Day Tonight” kicks off the EP with “She Gets It From Me” and “Us No More” following. The last two songs are “Make You Rich” and “Stay.”

‘American Idol’ Fans Will Recognize ‘Stay” From Noah Thompson

There’s usually one or two songs from ‘Idol’ winners during their respective seasons that serve as their most recognizable moments. For the country-singing Thompson, it was actually a song that was out of his comfort zone, but with that, he changed to fit his style in Rihanna’s “Stay.”

He performed the R&B song during the season 20 Showstoppers round, which earned him a spot in the Top 24 and set him up for his eventual win. In an interview with Taste of Country, Thompson explained what it is about that track that resonates with him so much.

“I just think the lyrics and everything are so beautiful,” Thompson said to the outlet. “Anybody can connect with that song, man. You know what I’m saying, with their significant other, whatever…That’s just a beautifully written song. I love the lyrics of that song. It’s just very deep and meaningful.”

Thompson also sang the song on finale night in which he heard his name read off by Ryan Seacrest as the winner over runner-up HunterGirl. In that interview with Taste of Country Nights, he expressed how “pumped” he was when his label asked him to include his own country version of “Stay” on his EP, nothing that everyone with the record company was “down for it.”

Noah Thompson is Getting Good Early Response From Fans on His EP

On the night ahead of his midnight release of “Middle of God Knows Where,” Thompson shared a message on Instagram where he shared his gratitude for this milestone moment.

“Tonight’s the night y’all, hard to believe I’m putting out my very first project for you guys,” he wrote. “My life has changed so much in such a short matter of time and it’s all because of you, can’t thank you all enough for supporting me.”

The early response from his fans are overwhelmingly positive. His Instagram post that announced that the album was released is flooded with comments approving the debut EP. One fan wrote, “Love them all, can’t wait to buy the vinyl record someday. You will go far.”

Another wrote under the post, “Congratulations Noah. You are doing awesome and you are definitely teaching your son to reach for his goals. I’m super happy for you my friend and love all your music.”

In addition to releasing his album on June 9, Thompson has been in attendance at the 50th CMA Fest in Nashville with various performances, including a June 7 appearance with former “American Idol” singers as part of the 19 Takeover. The festival runs from June 8 to June 11.