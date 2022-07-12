Noah Thompson Addresses HunterGirl Dating Rumors

“American Idol” season 20 winner Noah Thompson and season 20 runner-up Hunter Wolkonowski, also known as HunterGirl, are good friends, which has led to some dating rumors on the internet.

The friends met during “American Idol,” and they ended up posting multiple photos and videos together during their time on the show, including a TikTok Thompson posted of him wearing HunterGirl’s cheetah-patterned boots, which were way too small for him and got stuck on his feet.

“I really don’t know what’s wrong with us..” he wrote as the caption.

Some Followers Assumed the Two Are Dating

Some followers took to Thompson’s comment section on TikTok to say they thought HunterGirl and Thompson might have more than just friendship going on.

When it came to those comments, one person wrote, “Why can’t a guy have a FRIEND without being accused of dating her?! [Eye roll emoji]. y’all they’re just having a good time, living up this experience… chill.”

Thompson agreed, commenting, “Amen sista.”

So, it appears the two are just good friends and not dating. Thompson, for his part, spoke about his girlfriend, Angel Dixon, with whom he shares his son, Walker, multiple times throughout season 20 of “American Idol.”

Though he has not referenced her on his social media posts often, he has spoken about Dixon during his Instagram Lives, and she attended the finale of the season. In now-deleted Instagram posts, the couple posted that they started dating in 2018, though those posts are no longer available.

Thompson Is Set to Release a Recording of ‘Stay’

Thompson became a front-runner on “American Idol” when he performed a cover of Rihanna’s iconic song “Stay” during the Showstopper round of the competition. He later performed the song again for his encore round, which may have helped him secure the win.

In a new Instagram post, Thompson revealed that he has recorded his country version of “Stay.”

“Can’t wait for y’all to hear this!” Thompson said while singing along to “Stay” in his car. The song sounds like it has even more of a country vibe than his version from the show.

“Little glimpse of what’s to come,” Thompson wrote in the caption.

Before he performed “Stay” on the show, Thompson spoke more about his relationship with Angel Dixon.

He said that he used to sing the song with her back home in Louisa, Kentucky, so it meant a lot to him.

Thompson has been in Nashville working with producer Jimmy Robbins, who was the producer on Thompson’s successful single “One Day Tonight.”

Thompson plans to keep working hard to capitalize on his “American Idol” win.

“Had a hard time making this post because I truly couldn’t find the words to say..,” he wrote on Instagram after winning the competition. “I was In complete shock in this moment and I still am and I probably always will be! Thank you all for giving me this opportunity, thank you for everyone who voted, thank you guys so much for everything!!”

He added, “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you all so thank you guys so so much. I’m looking forward to continuing this journey and seeing where this thing goes. Love all of you all. #americanidol #inshock #thankyall.”

