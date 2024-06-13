‘Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Reveals Big Career News After Going Independent

Two weeks after Heavy first reported that Noah Thompson had parted ways with 19 Recordings, the label he’d worked with since winning season 20 of “American Idol” in 2022, the country singer has confirmed to fans he’s now an independent artist.

In a video posted to Instagram on June 11, 2024, Thompson said he’d “chosen” the new direction, assuring fans he’s “far from done.” The 22-year-old musician also revealed that he co-wrote a song on country superstar Luke Combs’ new album, “Fathers & Sons,” to be released on June 14.

Many fans and friends expressed their excitement and relief. Before his latest announcement, many diehard Thompson fans had been concerned about him since he hadn’t shared any music updates since January.

Noah Thompson Says He’s ‘Excited’ About His Future

Thompson’s laid-back video was recorded outside as he sat on a porch and leaned in to give his fans “a little update.”

“I’m excited to officially announce that I have chosen to continue my career as an independent artist,” Thompson said. “I feel like I’ve been writing some of the best songs in my career. I really can’t wait for y’all to hear some of these new things that I’ve been working on. I’m gonna start teasing a lot of these new songs here very, very soon. So make sure y’all go and sign up for my text list in my bio.”

Thompson then shared that he was “very excited to announce that a song that I wrote is being released by Luke Combs next Friday, a song called ‘Front Door Famous.'” Combs’ surprise new album, per WBWN, is an ode to fatherhood, to be released ahead of Father’s Day, on June 14.

“Front Door Famous” is the first track on the album. According to MusicRow, Thompson — who is a dad to three-year-old Walker Lee, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Angel Dixon — co-wrote the tune with Combs, Nick Columbia, Blake Densmore and Robert Snyder.

Thompson concluded his video by assuring his fans that he feels like his future is bright, telling them, “I just wanted to let y’all know that we’re far from done, and this is just the beginning and I love you all very much.”

Fans and industry friends were thrilled to hear his update and filled his post with encouraging comments. Season 18 “Idol” alum and rising country star Grace Leer wrote, “So freaking proud of you friend!! Can’t wait to cry my eyes out listening to front door famous”

Elissa Felman, SVP of 19 Recordings, commented with four applause emoji and other musician friends chimed in with celebratory messages.

Among the many fans who expressed their excitement, one wrote, “We will be waiting! Write your truth ! Your voice is amazing!”

Another commented, “Idol got you recognized. The rest is up to you❤️🙌”

What Has Noah Thompson Been Up To Since Winning ‘American Idol’?

Right after winning “Idol” in May 20, Thompson’s first single, “One Day Tonight,” soared to the number one spot on iTunes’ All Genres and Country charts, per a release from 19 Recordings, and the song continued to rack up an average of one million streams per week for months after.

He also released a duet version of the song with HunterGirl, who was his runner-up on “Idol.” They returned to the show together twice in 2023, appearing during the audition process in March and again that May to perform their duet.

In early 2023, Thompson moved to Nashville from his native Louisa, Kentucky, so he could devote himself full-time to songwriting and performing. He released his first EP, “Middle of Nowhere,” that June and spent most of the year touring.

After growing quiet unusually quiet on social media during the first several months of 2024, Heavy noted that Thompson had disappeared from 19 Recordings’ website. On May 20, a rep for the label confirmed to Heavy that Thompson was no longer on their artist roster.

Five days later, on May 25, a rep for the singer told Heavy via email, “Noah is currently in a transition period in his career but rest assured he is working on some of the best music of his career and will have lots of exciting announcements soon.”

Thompson’s next concert will take place at a festival in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, on June 14.