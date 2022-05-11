‘American Idol’ Contestant Noah Thompson Shares Snippet of New Song

“American Idol” season 20 contestant Noah Thompson is set to release his first single during the season, “One Day Tonight,” on Friday, May 13, 2022.

The single comes as part of the top 7 recording singles for “American Idol,” which they perform during the show. Last season, Chayce Beckham’s song “23” was huge, charting at number one for multiple weeks following its release.

Thompson’s song sounds like a traditional country storytelling song.

Thompson Shared a Snippet of the Song

Thompson shared a snippet of his song on Instagram, writing, “Here’s a little sneak peek of #onedaytonight CANNOT WAIT FOR YALL TO HEAR THIS SONG!! #countingdownthedays.”

“Now and then after work on Friday nights/you lean into a bottle of wine/and I just sip and watch her talk about forever/gotta admit, it might be my favorite thing ever,” he sings in the snippet.

Thompson will be able to perform his song if he makes it to the finale of the show, which he has a good chance of doing at the time of writing. He has a huge fanbase, and he has had a lot of positive reactions to his single.

Even having to perform from his hotel room during the top 7 show, Thompson was sent straight through to the top 5 after the nationwide vote.

Some Are Confused About Thompson’s Song Title

After the song titles were released, some fans were confused about Thompson’s choice.

“‘One Day Tonight’ is as confounding a song title as Noah is as a Top 5 finalist,” one person wrote on Reddit. “(I have nothing against the guy. I’ve just never gotten the sense he wants to be on American Idol.)”

Another person wrote, “I hate his song title. I don’t think it’s that he doesn’t want to be there. I think he genuinely never believed in himself & is continually in a state of ‘is this really happening right now.'”

Some fans even went as far as to question if Thompson wants a career out of music.

“But do you think he has the drive to make a career out of this?” one person wrote. “It just seems like the other 4 have been trying so hard to make it in the music business (even before Idol) and are taking this so seriously and want to win so bad and then there is Noah who seems like he would be just as happy to just go back to his old life if he gets eliminated.”

They added, “He doesn’t ever take a risk or seem nervous at results time or seem like he’s trying to develop his skills. I like him okay, he has an okay voice and seems like a really nice guy but the other 4 seem like they want to win and have a career in music so much more than he does.”

Other people are looking forward to hearing his song.

“Looking forward to hearing all 5 but especially Noah’s,” one person wrote.

Another replied, “I was looking forward to Noah’s too, but not so much after hearing the snippet. Noah’s always been hit and miss for me… And the snippet is so ‘generic country’ that I can’t imagine anyone, Noah included, actually connecting to it.”

“American Idol” airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time live coast-to-coast on ABC.

